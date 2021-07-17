Emmerdale actor Jonny McPherson recently revealed that Leanna won’t be the last victim after being brutally killed by Meena.

Recently Liam’s daughter Leanna made the discovery that Meena had killed her best friend Nadine Butler.

In order to keep Leanna quiet, Meena, who is a work colleague of Liam, pushed Leanna off a bridge in the village, killing her.

Meena killed Leanna (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, actor Jonny McPherson, who plays Liam, revealed Leanna won’t be the last victim.

He said: “I mean it’s difficult because Meena also provides Liam with somebody to talk to. She ends up positioning herself to allow him to talk to her.

“He finds a great deal of solace in Meena’s coldness about everything. It’s kind of a tonic after everyone else’s platitudes and apologies.

“But Leanna will not be the last victim, that’s for sure.”

Who will be Meena’s next victim?

It sounds like Meena will kill again (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: The Dingle family find out about Faith’s illness?

Now bookies have released odds on who they think Meena will kill next.

BonusCodeBets released these odds to Entertainment Daily.

The odds on Jacob Gallagher are 7/4. Meena has previously tried to get rid of Jacob, would she go as far as to kill him?

Meena has tried to get rid of Jacob before (Credit: ITV)

Other potential victims include, David Metcalfe at 4/1 and Victoria Sugden at 9/1.

Viewers know David cheated on Meena with Victoria. Although it hasn’t been revealed if Meena will find out, nothing stays secret for long in soapland.

Diane Sugden is the only person who knows Meena had a friend called Nadine who died. Although she doesn’t know Meena killed her, she could potentially be on Meena’s list with odds of 6/1.

Will Meena find out about Victoria and David? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans convinced Meena will KILL her sister Manpreet after she learns she’s a killer

Liam is the father of Meena’s latest victim Leanna and odds are 10/1.

Other potential victims include Meena’s sister Manpreet with 22/1 odds, Manpreet’s husband Rishi with 30/1 and Bernice Blackstock with 33/1.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s episodes of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!