Emmerdale: Who was Philip Wood? When did he die? Soap pays tribute

Emmerdale dedicated tonight’s episode (Thursday, July 7 2022) to a man named Philip Wood.

But who was Philip Wood and how did he die?

Emmerdale: Who was Philip Wood?

Philip Wood was a director, who worked on Emmerdale from 1999 until 2005.

All together Philip directed 28 episodes of the ITV soap.

Emmerdale wasn’t the only soap that Philip worked on.

He was also a director on Coronation Street from 2000 until 2002, directing 22 episodes.

In 1995 Philip worked on Brookside directing a total of 10 episodes.

He also directed River City, Desperate Scousewives, Family Affairs and Dream Team.

Philip was a qualified teacher as well, specialising in screen acting and he taught for the BBC, ITV and across drama schools.

Philip worked as a director on Emmerdale for six years (Credit: ITV)

How did Philip Wood die?

It hasn’t been revealed how or when Philip died, but back in April, former Emmerdale star Liam O’Brien paid tribute to the director.

Liam, who played Ethan Blake in Emmerdale from 2003 until 2006, sent a message to Philip on Twitter.

Sharing a photo of Liam, he wrote:

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Philip Wood, a friend of mine from the @emmerdale days, a great character and wonderful director.

“First worked with him on a Brookside workshop in Belfast as a teen only to be directed by him in the farm nearly a decade later. RIP pal.”

Very sad to hear of the passing of Philip Wood a friend of mine from the @emmerdale days, a great character and wonderful director. First worked with him on a Brookside workshop in Belfast as a teen only to be directed by him in the farm nearly a decade later. RIP pal. pic.twitter.com/eZhUbXraOD — Liam O’Brien (@liamobrienactor) April 22, 2022

Emmerdale shared their tribute to him at the end of Thursday’s episode, writing: “Dedicated to Philip Wood,” before the closing credits.

What happened in tonight’s Emmerdale episode?

In tonight’s hour-long episode viewers saw Chas and Cain have a heart-to-heart about their mother Faith, who was recently told her cancer had returned.

Faith’s cancer is incurable and she found out this week the chemotherapy isn’t working and her cancer has spread.

Cain opened up to his sister about his past trauma with their mother.

Cain opened up to Chas (Credit: ITV)

But she encouraged him to forgive Faith.

Meanwhile Faith went to see her friends Eric and Brenda to tell them that she had made the decision to stop her chemotherapy.

She spoke to them about her past regrets with Cain.

The episode ended with Faith and Cain meeting at a field and watching the sunrise together.

Has Cain forgiven his mother?

