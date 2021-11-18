Emmerdale character Lynden made his first appearance in tonight’s episode (Thursday, November 18), but who is he?

Who is Lynden in Emmerdale?

Lynden works for Chloe‘s dad. In tonight’s scenes, Kerry was desperately looking for Chloe and Noah who ran away together.

However as she was driving along the road she was cut off by a car that viewers had seen following Chloe and Kerry in past episodes.

Lynden appeared tonight (Credit: ITV)

As Kerry got out of the car, so did the other driver. She recognised him and called him Lynden.

Lynden asked ‘where is she?’ clearly referring to Chloe.

Who plays Lynden in Emmerdale?

Lynden is played by actor Stuart Wolfenden.

What else has Stuart Wolfenden been in?

This isn’t the first time Stuart has appeared in Emmerdale. In fact, he’s actually had roles in three other soaps.

Lynden is Stuart’s fifth role in Emmerdale. In 1992 he played a character called Chuck and in 2000 he played Darren Pearce. Ten years later he played Denis Martin for one episode.

Then in 2013 he played Kev in Emmerdale.

Stuart has also had a couple of roles in Coronation Street. In 1986 he played paperboy Craig Russell.

Stuart played Greig in Coronation Street in 2015 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

He then played Mark Casey from 1989 until 1991. In 2015, he played Greig Hodge. Greig’s son is Jackson Hodge, the father of Faye Windass’s daughter, Miley.

In 2019 Stuart played Ste’s father, Terry Hay, in Hollyoaks.

The same year he played Warren Chadbourne in Doctors.

Stuart has also had roles in Making Out, Clocking Off and Heartbeat.

Is Stuart related to Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden?

Matthew plays David in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Who is Chloe Harris? Is her dad Pierce Harris?

Stuart has the same surname as Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe.

However it appears the two are not related.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!