Emmerdale: Who has pregnant Gabby dated in the past?

Emmerdale character Gabby Thomas discovers she’s pregnant in tonight’s episode (Thursday, February 18). But who has she dated before?

A couple of weeks ago, Gabby and Jamie spent the night together. But afterwards, Jamie rejected her, calling their night together a drunken mistake.

In tonight’s double bill of the soap, Gabby tells Laurel her period is late. Laurel suggests her stepdaughter take a pregnancy test to be sure.

Gabby discovers she’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Besides Jamie, who else has Gabby been with over the years?

Emmerdale: Who has Gabby dated in the past?

When she was younger, Gabby dated Jacob Gallagher.

Throughout her teenage years, Gabby became more rebellious.

One day, Jacob stole vodka from David’s shop and he took it over to Gabby’s house whilst Laurel and Gabby’s dad Ashley were out.

Gabby had an on and off relationship with Jacob throughout her teenage years (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

The two teenagers planned to have sex, however when Laurel returned home she found Gabby and Jacob in a compromising with a condom and threw Jacob out.

After this, Laurel, Ashley and Bernice banned her from seeing Jacob.

Gabby struggled when she learnt her father had dementia. After visiting in his care home and seeing he developed a bond with another woman, she was hurt.

Soon Gabby and Liv skipped to school to hang out at Gabby’s with their schoolmates Josh and Jamie.

Gabby ended up having sex with Josh. But when Laurel came home, she was furious. And after finding out they slept together in her and Ashley’s bed, she slapped Gabby.

Gabby, Jacob and Liv

In 2018, on Valentine’s Day, Liv arranged to meet Jacob at the cricket pavilion on Gabby’s behalf.

Liv told Gabby that she is asexual but kissed her to ensure she isn’t a lesbian.

Liv kissed Gabby to see if she was interested in girls (Credit: ITV)

When Gabby saw Jacob and Liv hugging on Liv’s 16th birthday, she was furious, believing something was going on between them.

Gabby gave Liv a henna tattoo and at her birthday party, it was revealed to say ‘skank.’

Emmerdale – Jamie Tate

Last year, Gabby ended up sleeping with someone after a university event.

She made out to Leyla that after sleeping with this boy he rejected her. However it was revealed she was saying that to get Leyla’s attention and she was the one who rejected him.

Jamie is the father of Gabby’s child (Credit: ITV)

After getting a job at The Hide, Gabby took an interest in Jamie Tate.

The two ended up sleeping together after a few drinks. But now Gabby is pregnant with his child, what will she do next?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

