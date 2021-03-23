Emmerdale has confirmed a character will die during the show’s first socially-distanced stunt.

Emmerdale’s cast and crew have successfully filmed their biggest stunt since the COVID-19 began a year ago.

Here is a first sneak peak of the action which airs next week, from Monday March 29.

The trailer will air from this evening on ITV. It reveals Jimmy King will lose control of his vehicle which then goes off the road at speed, ploughing into farming buildings.

What will follow are a series of explosive events. These will eventually lead to the untimely death of at least one character. But who will it be?

In a week full of twists, turns and emotions, the Emmerdale production team have comes up with inventive and ingenious ways of ensuring the audience are left on the edge of their seats.

Emmerdale: How was the stunt filmed?

The vehicle stunt was filmed for real on the outskirts of the village where the programme is filmed in Leeds.

Green screen filming techniques were also used to ensure the cast and crew were able to film the scenes safely.

Jimmy King will lose control of his vehicle (Credit: ITV)

On Mandy and Paul’s wedding day, it looks like disaster will strike.

Speaking about the stunt, producer Laura Shaw said: “For months now, we’ve been waiting for he appalling, horrible truth about Paul to be exposed and of course, we always knew that we would want that truth to come out in a hugely dramatic and explosive way.

Mandy and Paul’s wedding is set to be dramatic (Credit: ITV)

“Shooting a colossal stunt with social distancing is no easy task and it took months of meticulous planning and the whole Emmerdale team, proudly pulling together, to enable us to successfully achieve what are undoubtedly, our most ambitious and spectacular episodes of the last year.

“It’s a highly charged, emotional, nail-biting, hold your breath week of Emmerdale, that promises to leave devastation in its wake and irrevocably change the lives of some of our most loved villagers.”

What did director David Beauchamp say about the scenes?

Director David Beauchamp says: “The great thing about working on Emmerdale is everyone there is so committed to making the show as good as possible. I knew I had to make it look and feel special.

“Every job I do I try to do this, but this felt an especially big challenge with a lot of people wanting it to be something to be proud of.

“We couldn’t have the real actors close for safety reasons so we used a mixture of stunt-doubles and green-screen shots to make you think the actors were in real jeopardy.

The stunt was filmed in the outskirts if the village (Credit: ITV)

“I’m extremely pleased and relieved! It does look spectacular, and I’m so happy for everyone involved.

“This would have been a big challenge in normal times, but to be able to achieve this with all the Covid protocols in place is amazing. There was a lot of planning and hard work involved and I think that comes across on-screen.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

