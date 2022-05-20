Sophie Powles first landed her role in Emmerdale when she was just a teenager.

She was so committed to her role that she even died her natural blonde hair brown!

However, the star eventually left the soap when her character was killed off in 2016.

So where is she now?

Here’s what we know.

Sophie Powles played the role of Holly Barton in Emmerdale (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Sophie Powles?

Sophie Powles is known for her role as Holly Barton in the popular ITV soap Emmerdale.

After leaving the show in 2012, she made a brief return to the soap before quitting once more when her character overdosed on heroine in 2016.

Sophie has also starred in the dramas Holby city, Dalziel and Pascoe and Britannia High.

She even recently produced a short documentary called Tictoc.

Sophie Powles welcomed her first baby

Since starring in Emmerdale, Sophie has become a mother for the first time.

Last year, she announced the arrival of her newborn daughter, Marli, on her Instagram.

Alongside a snap of her baby’s feet, she captioned it: “Nearly a month ago our little girl joined us. You are magic. Photo by Dad @markwatersfilm.”

Mark Waters, Sophie’s partner, also announced to his followers that he had become a first-time dad.

He captioned it: “Marli Ocean Waters, I can’t believe I get to be your dad.

“I will spend the rest of my life, showing you how much I love you. Your mum is pretty cool too.”

Sophie Powles opened up about her struggles with finding work during lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Sophie Powles opens up about her struggles with finding acting work

Sophie Powles has also recently opened up about her mental health during lockdown and her struggles with finding an acting job.

In an honest Instagram post, she wrote: “I moved to London a few years ago to further pursue my acting career.

“Alongside various odd acting jobs the truth is I have spent most of my time working in a health food cafe. It felt like defeat. It felt like failure.

“Eventually I realised the lessons I was learning. To just find happiness in the everyday and the people you have around you.

“To be grateful for just simply waking up and being healthy. Breaking the habit I had of thinking I will be happy when I get that acting job or audition. To know that the depression and anxiety I continue to fight is only temporary.

She continued: “It’s so hard to even get an audition or email answered never mind an actual job. But I have had the pleasure of working for @Urselbarnes who is the most inspiring woman and meet the most amazing people.

“I’m not going to lie I have definitely had a little cry when washing dishes, mopping a floor or been spoken to like crap by a customer or asked why I don’t just get an acting job? (As if I don’t think about that everyday!)

“But most of the time I have been laughing and I am so very grateful.”

