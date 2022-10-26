Emmerdale: When will Chas and Al’s affair be exposed? Is Lucy Pargeter leaving?

Village residents Chas Dingle and Al Chapman have been having an affair for months in Emmerdale.

But when will Chas and Al’s affair be exposed?

As more of Chas’s family learn of the affair, the pair’s plans are fast unravelling.

And now, Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Cain is going to find out too.

Is Chas and Al’s affair about to be exposed to the village?

Chas and Al have been having an affair on the show for months now (Credit: ITV)

When did Chas and Al get together?

Al Chapman joined the soap in 2019, as the ex-husband of Marlon’s then-wife, Jessie Grant.

After breaking up Marlon and Jessie’s marriage by sleeping with her, he moved on to dating fellow resident Priya Sharma.

In 2020 Chas tried to make a move on Al, but he ended up rejecting her.

However, they broke up when it was discovered that Al had been cheating on her with Debbie Dingle.

Last year Al tried to take over the Woolpack, making an enemy of the Dingle family.

When his plan didn’t work he ended up blowing up the Woolpack.

After Al helped save Cain in an accident earlier this year, the Dingle family seemed to soften towards him.

When Chas found out Faith’s cancer had returned, she turned to Al and the two soon began an affair.

Meanwhile Chas’s husband Paddy and Al’s fiancée Kerry have no idea what’s been going on.

Aaron found out about Chas and Al’s affair (Credit: ITV)

Who knows about Chas and Al?

While the most recent iteration of Chas and Al’s affair remains a secret, some villagers have stumbled across the pair in their sordid liaisons.

They were witnessed by Belle Dingle as they left a hotel together following one of their steamy hook-ups.

Belle was horrified to see the pair kiss on the hotel steps.

She told Chas to end the affair and Chas did. However just a few days later she and Al picked up their secret relationship again.

Most recently, they were caught in the act by Aaron, who demanded that Chas come clean to Paddy.

Chas led Aaron to believe it was over with her and Al, but when she missed Faith’s final moments, Aaron quickly realised it was because she was with Al.

Aaron was further upset when he learnt Al was the one who took Chas to the hospital after she got injured in the storm.

However, through emotional manipulation, Chas managed to convince Aaron that it was over with Al.

But secretly Al and Chas are still planning to leave the village together.

Chas was pleased when Aaron announced that he would be leaving the village.

But Chas’s reaction to her son’s exit has raised suspicions for Paddy.

Is their affair about to be exposed?

Cain lays a trap for Al (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: When will Chas and Al’s affair be exposed?

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Cain is about to discover the affair.

When he finds Chas’s burner phone, Cain lays a trap for Al.

Calling Al from the phone, he is furious to hear Al answer.

He sends Al a message, pretending to be Chas.

Meanwhile Chas realises with horror that her brother has found her burner phone and fears the worst.

When Al arrives to meet his lover, he is instead greeted by Cain Dingle wielding a shotgun.

Will Cain kill Al?

Could this latest development lead to Chas and Al’s affair becoming public knowledge?

Will Chas and Al still leave the village together? (Credit: ITV)

Is Lucy Pargeter leaving Emmerdale as Chas?

Chas and Al have been planning to move away from the village together for weeks as Al bought them a house to move into.

But with Cain finding out about their affair, will it put a stop to their plans?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

