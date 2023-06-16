Emmerdale: When is the truth about who pushed Caleb revealed? Fed-up fans want to know

Last night’s Emmerdale (Thursday, June 15), saw Caleb get pushed off a woodland ridge by a mysterious figure.

This came after many villagers wished him dead as he started throwing insults at them in the Woolpack.

But, now, fed-up fans want to know when the truth about who pushed Caleb will be revealed. Is it soon?

Caleb got pushed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Someone pushed Caleb

Last night, Caleb had a go at everyone in the pub as the villagers all turned against him.

He started throwing out insults at everyone with many vocalising how they wanted him dead.

Cain was furious that Vinny had sold his old house to Caleb meaning that Caleb was sticking around in the village.

As everyone pushed to get Caleb to leave the village, he screamed before heading off into the woodland.

A mysterious figure then pushed him over a ridge as many villagers returned home acting shifty.

At the moment, the prime suspects are Cain, Leyla, Will and Mack as their behaviour has been off since Caleb’s fall.

They all had strong motives for pushing Caleb and returned home from mysterious outings which could place them at the woodland when Caleb was pushed.

Who pushed Caleb? (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Fed-up fans want to know when the culprit will be revealed

Fans are already fed up with the storyline and are desperate to find out who pushed Caleb sooner rather than later. They reckon that it could be months before the truth is revealed.

One Emmerdale fan wrote: “Let me guess the Caleb storyline… he gets murdered and for the next nine months we have a who done it?”

#emmerdale let me guess the Caleb storyline…he gets murdered and for the next 9 months we have a , who done it ? — Count Dilson Belper (@Dilson27894244) June 15, 2023

This is going to be a who killed Caleb story for the next few months. #emmerdale — Dawn🇬🇧🌺🌹🥀🪴 (@Abi_3Ray) June 15, 2023

I wonder how long the "whodunnit" will drag on for…a year? Two? Five? #emmerdale — Kaisha (@teamkinGZioN) June 15, 2023

A second fan tweeted: “This is going to be a who killed Caleb story for the next few months.”

A third person commented: “I wonder how long the “whodunnit” will drag on for… a year? Two? Five?”

When will the truth come out? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: When will we find out the truth?

Fans reckon that the “whodunnit” storyline will be dragged out for months or even years. That’s usually the case with these types of soap events.

It’s not clear when the truth will be revealed. However, fans might not have too long to wait as Caleb is set to come out of a coma whilst in hospital next week. He saw who pushed him but will he remember when and if he wakes up?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

