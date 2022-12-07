As Bernice Blackstock in Emmerdale tries to cope with the menopause, Rhona Goskirk remembers her own experience with the condition tonight.

But Rhona’s circumstances were more dramatic after she was forced to have a hysterectomy which sent her into an early menopause following a horror accident.

So what happened to Rhona in Emmerdale?

Rhona comforts Bernice in Emmerdale

With Bernice lamenting what she was going through she said: “Who wants a useless, sweaty, menopausal woman working for them?”

“Excuse me,” Rhona interrupted, “You can’t dismiss menopausal women like that we have a lot to offer.”

Berncie responded: “It’s all right for you, you work with animals, they’re not going to complain, but my clients? They’ll see the make-up sliding down my face they’ll run a mile.”

“Oh you’re having hot flushes?” Rhona sympathised.

“I’m like Vesuvius about to blow,” said Bernice. “And if it’s not the heat, it’s the mood swings, the forgetfulness. It’s like this rage comes over me.”

After recalling what happened in the salon and quitting her job, Bernice told Rhona she didn’t want to “broadcast” what she was going through.

“It’s nothing to be ashamed of,” said Rhona.

“I feel like I’m never going to get a boyfriend ever again,” sulked Bernice.

“Bernice you’re overreacting,” Rhona firmly told her. “I had a hysterectomy and went into early menopause, but it hasn’t stopped me. I just married the love of my life.”

As Rhona provides a shoulder to cry on for Bernice, what happened to send Rhona into early menopause?

Why did Rhona go through early menopause in Emmerdale?

In 2018, after Rhona had evil husband Pierce Harris locked up for raping her, she moved on with Pete Barton.

He was younger than her, but they were happy and he moved in with her and Leo.

However, tragedy struck in February 2019 when Rhona was working on the farm in a barn. Pete, not knowing she was in there, accidentally drove a tractor into the barn.

She was badly hurt and rushed to hospital.

Although Rhona was okay, some of the tests she had found fibroids and the doctors recommended she had a hysterectomy.

Rhona knew she didn’t want any more children, but struggled with the choice being taken away from her.

She ended her relationship with Pete, not wanting to be the reason he couldn’t have a biological child of his own.

Rhona went ahead with the hysterectomy.

Pete begged her to reconsider and the couple reunited. He supported her through her recovery and moved back in.

Rhona and Pete break up

Things between Rhona and Pete were strained and her early menopause at the age of just 42 and mood swings made life even more difficult.

As Rhona struggled with the symptoms of menopause she befriended and confided in Kim Tate.

Meanwhile, Pete opened up to Debbie Dingle – which caused all sorts of problems. Rhona had wanted to keep her menopause private and felt threatened by Debbie who was Pete’s ex and much younger.

Rhona eventually cheated on Pete with Nate Robinson on a night out. She confessed and they moved on.

Pete then proposed in July 2019.

However, it was clear the spark had gone and when it became apparent Pete couldn’t give up having kids of his own, they decided to part ways.

Although Rhona said she wanted someone to love her for all that she is and not despite the fact she can’t have kids, she later admitted to Vanessa her relief at the relationship ending.

Rhona’s menopause hasn’t been addressed much since this storyline.

