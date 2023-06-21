Emmerdale's Zak, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale: What’s really wrong with Zak as he makes shock confession? Fans fear for show legend

Fans are fearing the worst

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, June 20), Zak confessed to Chas that his health has been deteriorating.

As Chas questioned Cain’s alibi for Caleb’s attack, Zak defended Cain and explained that he was with him.

But, what’s really wrong with Zak as fans fear the worst for the show legend?

Emmerdale's Zak is sitting in his chair
Zak’s not been well (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Zak made a shock health confession

Last night, Chas turned up at the Dingles’ and started accusing Cain of pushing Caleb. Cain told her that he didn’t do it but she started becoming suspicious of his and Zak’s secret chats.

Zak then defended Cain by sharing his alibi – he was with him when Caleb was pushed. Cain had been walking Monty for Zak and was having a cup of tea when Caleb fell.

He’d been walking Monty for weeks because Zak’s legs have been playing up. Cain only knew about Zak’s declining health because he’d found him on the floor unable to get up.

Zak hadn’t wanted anybody else to know as he knew they’d worry about him.

Emmerdale's Cain and Zak are sitting down at the Dingles
Fans are worrying about Zak (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans fear for Zak as his health deteriorates

Emmerdale fans are now fearing for show legend Zak Dingle after his shock health confession.

They’re worried as his health gets worse as time goes on. They’re concerned as recently he’s been stuck in his chair, looking very weak.

One fan wrote: “Zak is getting more and more frail,” followed by a crying emoji.

Another tweeted: “Poor Zak’s a mere slip of a man compared to the beast he was when he first arrived in the village.”

A third viewer commented: “Zak looks extremely ill.”

Zak Dingle points his finger as he talks seriously
Is Zak seriously ill? (Credit: ITV)

What’s really wrong with Zak?

Poor Zak’s not been able to move from his chair recently. He’s explained that this is because his legs are playing up.

However, could he be hiding a more serious condition? Is something seriously wrong with Zak? Hopefully not!

Emmerdale - Zak Reveals His Secret To Chas (20th June 2023)

What’s wrong with Zak? Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

