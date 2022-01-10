Emmerdale: What’s next as Meena reveals her plan to kill Vinny?

Emmerdale villain Meena currently has Vinny and her sister Manpreet held captive in a barn, but what’s next as she reveals her sinister plan to kill Vinny?

Meena has been holding Manpreet captive since she was released from hospital following the Woolpack explosion. She told her about her crimes, leaving Manpreet horrified.

Meanwhile Vinny has been trying to prove Liv didn’t kill Ben and started to get closer to the truth – that Meena killed Ben.

Last week, Vinny followed Meena to a barn and found Manpreet tied up. But before he could call for help, Meena knocked him unconscious.

Tonight (Monday, January 10) Meena continued to hold the pair captive. Manpreet told Vinny that Meena killed her best friend Nadine and went on to murder Leanna, Andrea and Ben.

Meena revealed her plans to kill Vinny and make his death look like an accident (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Meena went to see Mandy and had her nails done. Mandy mentioned that Vinny had gone off and taken the van and to cover her tracks, Meena texted Mandy from Vinny’s phone to say he would be back a few days.

At the barn, Meena brought in an IV setup with alcohol.

She told him he was going to have a long drink and tomorrow he would be found behind the wheel of his crashed van, making it look like he drove drunk and had a bad accident.

But what’s next for Vinny? Will he get away from murderous Meena?

Emmerdale: What’s next for Meena, Manpreet and Vinny?

This week, Manpreet continues to fight the drugs in her system and finally manages to reach the keys Vinny kicked over to her.

Meena regains the upper hand (Credit: ITV)

Vinny loses consciousness before Manpreet manages to snap the cable ties on her hands.

When Meena returns to the barn, a freed Manpreet attacks her, wounding her sister’s wrist with a piece of wood.

Eventually an enraged Meena regains the upper hand and subdues Manpreet before restraining her with new cable ties.

With the key now out of reach, Vinny is terrified to know their last chance of escape has gone.

Later in the doctor’s surgery, Liam is even more concerned about Meena when he sees blood seeping through the dressing on her wrist.

Liam reveals that he knows about Meena’s fake pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

When Liam reveals that he knows about Meena’s fake pregnancy, she’s shocked.

Meena threatens to accuse Liam of sexually harassing her at the surgery Christmas party if he continues digging into her business.

Emmerdale: Meena murders Manpreet and Vinny?

Returning to the barn, Meena informs Manpreet and Vinny that Liam’s interference has escalated her plans and today will be their final day alive.

Meanwhile Mandy’s anxiety begins to rise when she finds out Vinny never turned up to a visit with Liv.

Meena shuts Vinny and Manpreet in a barn (Credit: ITV)

Meena drives the Dingle van into the barn. As she closes the doors to the barn, Manpreet and Vinny are terrified; aware there will no escaping the fumes.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

