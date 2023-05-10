Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle has turned from being the Queen of Sass into the village’s new number one fool.

Charity used to be sharp when it came to people deceiving her – back in the day she’d be planning her revenge as we speak.

Now, Charity’s letting Mack pull the wool right over her eyes. She’s failing to spot obvious clues that he’s the baby daddy of Reuben.

Charity used to get her revenge (Credit: ITV)

Charity Dingle used to be a force to be reckoned with

It’s hard to believe that the Charity we see on screen today is the same woman who caused chaos in the village several years ago.

Old-school Charity would never let a man get away with cheating on her, let alone being the parent of someone else’s baby.

Classic Charity would have been onto Mack from day one, planning a grand and humiliating revenge – but flash forward a few years and Charity’s had a complete personality change.

She’s none-the-wiser and knows nothing of Mack’s betrayal. Voice recordings and insurance scams, violence and blackmail attempts are a thing of the past.

Charity never let anyone get the better of her, with the likes of Declan Macey and Chris Tate knowing what Charity was capable of all too well.

So, why has her relationship with Mack changed her all of a sudden? They’ve made her soft and naïve? Where’s classic Charity gone?

Charity’s fallen head over heels (Credit: ITV)

Charity’s gone all gushy for Mack – it’s not right

Given Charity’s track record when it comes to relationships, you’d think she’d always have her guard up when it comes to trusting her ‘better’ half.

For someone who is constantly sweating on a daily basis, showing obvious signs of guilt, Mack’s worked miracles in gaining the trust of Charity.

Seriously, how in love can Charity be to never question a single thing Mack does? She genuinely believes that he’s perfect in every way – what’s going on? He’s related to her nemesis Moira for goodness sake!

Charity’s told Mack that she’ll never let anything or anyone get in the way of their happiness. But, how can she say that when any man she’s ever been with has let her down?

Charity’s always been a head-strong, independent queen so why is she so desperate to stick with Mack through thick and thin? This gushy and soft side to Charity is not a vibe!

Charity’s actually befriended Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: How has Charity still not worked it out?

Let us get this right – Mack’s always nipping out to meet Chloe and see his baby, he’s always messaging her and is acting shifty all of the time – and Charity still hasn’t worked out the truth?

Not only has she missed all of the obvious signs – and they’re VERY obvious – but she’s also befriended Chloe.

That’s right, she actually took her in and gave her a place to stay in her very home. And yet she still didn’t notice the awkward conversations that Mack and Chloe were having over their morning cups of tea.

Mack’s even had a full-on rage in the Woolpack over Reuben’s declining health – a baby that shouldn’t have much to do with him. Surely this would be enough for anyone to realise that Mack’s emotionally connected to the baby? Charity looks like the biggest fool in the village!

Charity isn’t thinking straight (Credit: ITV)

Fans aren’t chuffed with Charity – we don’t blame them

Fans aren’t chuffed with Charity’s personality change – they think that she’s better than this and they’re right!

One fan wrote: “I hate what they’ve done to Charity, surely Mack punching Dan who was talking about baby Reuben would be about the hundredth sign that he is the father?! They’ve turned her into a thicko.”

Another agreed, writing: “Oh Charity, why haven’t you worked it out yet, you’re supposed to be one of the smart ones in Emmerdale.”

A third viewer commented: I’m sorry but what the [bleep] has it got to do with Charity? She’s had a complete personality change. Make her wake up please scriptwriters!”

Charity was always popular with punters (Credit: YouTube)

Emmerdale, what have you done to Charity Dingle?

So now we’ve established that Charity’s no longer our go to source of sass and with revenge showing no signs of being on the cards, it’s fair to ask – Emmerdale, what have you done to Charity Dingle?

Charity used to be popular amongst fans for her quick wit and scheming ways. Now she’s fallen into the same soppy category as Brenda (ouch!)

We want the old school, classic version of Charity Dingle back. The sooner she finds out the truth the better!

Do you miss classic Charity Dingle? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!