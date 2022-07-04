Emmerdale: What happened to the White Family? What are the actors up to now?

Former Emmerdale star Louise Marwood will be making an appeared in Coronation Street this week as Phill’s ex-wife Camilla.

Louise is well-known for playing Chrissie White in Emmerdale from 2014 until 2018, but what happened to Chrissie?

What happened to the rest of the White family and what are the actors up to now?

The White family caused some drama in the village (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Who are the White family in Emmerdale?

The White family arrived in Emmerdale in 2014.

Robert Sugden returned to the village with his new fiancée Chrissie, Chrissie’s father Lawrence and Chrissie’s son Lachlan.

In 2016, Chrissie’s sister Rebecca arrived in the village.

The same year Chrissie learnt when her parents Lawrence and Ellen were together they had an open marriage and Lawrence wasn’t her biological dad.

A man named John Richards was Chrissie’s birth father.

Emmerdale: What happened to the White Family?

Chrissie first appeared in 2014 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Emmerdale: Chrissie and Lawrence White

Then White family stirred up drama since their arrival, however now none of them are in the village.

After Rebecca arrived in the village, she had a fling with Chrissie’s ex-fiancé Robert, resulting in her falling pregnant with a son.

She gave birth to baby boy who she called Sebastian.

In December 2017, Lawrence made the decision to move to Australia with Chrissie, Rebecca, Lachlan and baby Seb.

As they were about to head off, Robert kidnapped Seb while Robert’s sister Victoria acted as a distraction.

Both Lawrence and Chrissie died in the car crash (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Robert took off in his car with Seb and soon Rebecca, Lawrence, Chrissie and Lachlan realised what happened and chased after him.

Chrissie was driving and Lachlan was in the passenger seat, with Lawrence and Rebecca sat in the back.

Lachlan was struggling after Chrissie convinced Belle Dingle to break up with him and had suicidal thoughts.

He grabbed the steering wheel and drove into the path of an oncoming lorry.

Chrissie and Lawrence died in the crash, Rebecca had serious head injuries and Lachlan survived.

Lachlan proved to be very dangerous (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Lachlan White

Lachlan told his best friend Gerry how he was responsible for his mother and grandfather’s deaths.

Gerry kept joking about telling on Lachlan, so he went on to kill Gerry.

Lachlan then took his aunt Rebecca after she found Liv Flaherty and Robert unconscious in Mill Cottage with Lachlan.

He kept her in a chalet and told her the truth about the car crash.

It looked like he killed Rebecca when he strangled her.

But it was eventually revealed to viewers that Rebecca was alive and in a psychiatric hospital, being kept by a retired nurse.

Rebecca got free and managed to find Aaron, Victoria and Robert.

After Lachlan tried to get Belle to run away with him, she managed to get away and was accidentally run over by Robert.

Lachlan was arrested and taken to prison, where he currently remains.

Rebecca survived Lachlan’s abuse (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Rebecca White

After escaping Lachlan, Rebecca and Ross rekindled their romance.

In 2018 they made the decision to move to Liverpool with Seb.

They also share custody of Ross’s son, Moses, with his mother Charity Dingle.

Do you remember the family? (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What are the cast members up to now?

Louise is currently still acting and is appearing in Coronation Street as Camilla.

Emily Head, who played Rebecca, Thomas Atkinson, who played Lachlan and John Bowe, who played Lawrence are also still acting.

Since leaving Emmerdale, Emily appeared in The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited TV special.

She famously played Carly D’Amato in The Inbetweeners from 2008 until 2010.

In 2020 she appeared in an episode of Life and last year she played Colette Andrews in The Syndicate.

Meanwhile Thomas Atkinson has played Nick in Netflix show Sex Education.

Since Emmerdale John Bowe has appeared in the 2019 film Remember Me and TV series The Singapore Grip.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!