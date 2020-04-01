Emmerdale fans beg for vintage episodes as they complain replacement is worse than lockdown!

Emmerdale fans have begged for vintage episodes of the soap to be show in ITV as they complain the soap's 7pm replacement is worse than lockdown!

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Emmerdale has stopped production.

The decision has also been taken to reduce its weekly episodes from six to three, in order to ensure fans they have their weekly fix until at least the early summer.

Emmerdale has stopped filming (Credit: ITV)

With episodes now only airing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, it means ITV has had to find something to fill in the gaps at 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

It was recently announced that You've Been Framed will now be airing in Emmerdale's timeslot and viewers were not happy with the choice.

Emmerdale viewers want classic episodes of the soap (Credit: ITV)

Instead, viewers want to see classic episodes of Emmerdale in the evening time slots.

@ITV Hiya! Instead of foisting rubbish You’ve Been Framed clips upon us in place of Emmerdale, can you please shuffle Classic Emmerdale over from ITV3 instead? Me & my mate Scotty don’t know what to do with ourselves now you’ve messed up our 7pm routine 😭 — Slater Nater (@Slaternater) March 31, 2020

With classic episodes on tuesdays n thursdays? — 🦆HAR-ee-ət 🗑 (@haighypoo) March 23, 2020

Why on Earth is you’ve been framed on at 7pm.. where is emmerdale 😢 — abs (@PlattAbbie) March 31, 2020

Now I've not watched #Emmerdale for weeks now because its been absolutely appalling of late but to be fair id still rather watch that than ancient repeats of 'You've Been Framed'@itv how about not scrapping the bottom of the barrel? You'll be driving people out into the streets — Chris (@ChrisTenerife) March 31, 2020

Vintage episodes of both Emmerdale and Coronation Street can currently be viewed on ITV3 from 1.45pm.

What are the current soap schedules?

Other UK soaps including Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks have also stopped production in order to protect their cast and crew.

Coronation Street has also reduced their episodes to three a week airing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, after Emmerdale.

Why don't you show some of the classic episodes?

Coronation Street, which has dropped its 8.30pm slots on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, will be covered by repeats.

Coronation Street has also stopped filming (Credit: ITV)

Tonight (Wednesday, April 1) viewers will see a rerun of Paul O'Grady's For the Love of Dogs and on Friday (April 3) at 8.30pm, an old episode of Vera will be aired.

EastEnders has also reduced from four episodes a week down to two and will be airing on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

Its Thursday and Friday slots will be replaced by repeats of shows such as Miranda and Garden Rescue.

Hollyoaks will be airing two episodes a week on Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm as of Monday, April 6.

Would you be happy with the reruns of old episodes?

