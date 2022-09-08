Emmerdale: Vinny to die in 50th anniversary storm?

Emmerdale couple Vinny and Liv are having a tough time at the money, with their relationship on the line as a result of Sandra’s meddling.

Unfortunately, their troubles show no sign of stopping as a storm is set to rip its way through the village for Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary.

Everyone will be affected by the storm, but could Vinny die?

Sandra’s trying to break Liv and Vinny up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Vinny and Liv’s relationship is struggling

Vinny and Liv’s relationship has been put to the test ever since the arrival of Sandra.

In an attempt to get close to Liv’s money, Sandra has been doing everything she can to split the couple up.

Trying to get Vinny out of the way, Sandra initially tried to set Vinny up with Gabby.

She prompted Gabby to ask Vinny questions about his marriage problems and lack of a sex life, completely ignoring Liv’s asexuality.

When Liv seemed unphased by the pair spending time together, Sandra stepped her plan up a gear.

She secretly switched Liv’s drink in The Woolpack to an alcoholic one, urging her to keep it a secret from Vinny.

Liv panicked that she was going to start drinking again.

Later, Vinny was angry at Liv for not being honest with him, after Sandra told him what had happened.

He started looking at support groups, thinking that Liv was drinking again.

A row between the couple escalated and Liv started thinking that they were both ‘in denial’ that their marriage would work.

Has Sandra’s plan worked?

If Sandra’s attempt to break up Liv and Vinny fails, could the storm tear them apart?

Vinny actor Bradley has confirmed he is a part of the show’s upcoming anniversary (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale 50th: A storm is coming to the village

October 16, 2022 marks Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary.

To celebrate the occasion, a massive storm will make its way through the village, causing destruction.

The storm is set to affect every villager, meaning that anyone could meet their maker.

At a press event, Emmerdale bosses said: “Some of our best-loved villagers will be in peril and it’s safe to say that literally the village won’t be the same after this.”

Anyone could die in the storm but how will Liv and Vinny come out of the 50th?

We know that Aaron is coming back for the 50th so could he act as a hero and save his sister from both Sandra and the storm?

Could the couple die? (Credit: ITV)

Could Liv and Vinny die?

It’s safe to say that anyone could die in the storm.

However, when speaking on the 50th, Bradley Johnson told The Metro: “I can’t say too much.”

“Vinny’s massively involved in the 50th and we’re filming it at the minute.”

Is Bradley referring to Vinny being a victim of Sandra’s tricks, or could Vinny be a victim of the storm?

This week, Sandra suggests that Liv should go on holiday abroad to give Vinny some time to think things through.

But, will Liv jet set off with her scheming mum and leave Vinny to survive the storm back at home?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

