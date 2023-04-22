Emmerdale villain confirms return talks with bosses

Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln has revealed he is in talks to return to the soap. The actor plays villain Jamie Tate in the ITV show but quit last year.

Viewers watched as Jamie was presumed dead after a dramatic car crash. However there were multiple clues that he had in fact survived and just faked his death.

Alexander Lincoln has revealed he is in talks to return to Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

It was later confirmed that he had faked his death to escape mum Kim’s control. But he ended up fleeing abroad after trying to kill his mother in law.

Now actor Alexander has told how he has been approached ‘quite a few times’ to return. But would he make a comeback when his career is going from strength to strength?

“It’s a conversation that I’ve had quite a few times,” he told The Sun. “At the moment, I’m quite enjoying this vibe and writing, so we’ll see what happens in the future.”

The actor also recently told Attitude magazine: “I loved the show. I lived in Leeds for two and a half years. I miss everyone from the show deeply. No one knew who I was before it – I’d done some very tiny things.

“It was my initiation into the acting world. I can never thank them enough for that experience. But I don’t know, to be honest. There have been talks. But for now, I really want to focus on this year: I want to produce, start my own scripts.

Is Jamie working with Caleb Miligan in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

“There are other parts I want tot play. There are constraints. Being on the show, it’s such hard work – you don’t have time to do anything else. Booking a holiday is hard enough.”

Emmerdale recently ruled out the possibility of Jamie working with his secret half-brother Caleb Miligan. Fans know Caleb is the son of Jamie’s dad Frank Tate. He has been targeting Kim with a scam to take her millions and Home Farm from her.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Fans had become convinced that he was working with Jamie. But in a backstage video, Caleb actor Will Ash ruled out the theory categorically.

But that doesn’t mean things couldn’t change is Alexander changes his mind in future. Would you want to see Jamie make a return to the village?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!