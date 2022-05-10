Emmerdale character Gabby was left terrified at Home Farm in tonight’s episode (Tuesday, May 10).

She’s been fearful Jamie Tate is back to take their son Thomas.

However tonight’s episode ended with someone breaking into Home Farm’s gun cupboard and taking a shotgun. Will someone end up shot?

Gabby fears Jamie is back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Gabby fears Jamie is back

Last year, Jamie faked his death leaving Gabby and his mum Kim believing he’s dead.

However viewers know he’s still alive and has been staying with his ex-mother-in-law Hazel.

At Thomas’s christening, Hazel attended with Jamie and Andrea’s daughter Millie.

Millie went to see her baby brother, Thomas, giving him a secret message from their dad.

Gabby heard Millie’s secret message to Thomas through the baby monitor (Credit: ITV)

But Millie didn’t realise that Gabby was listening through the baby monitor.

Gabby realised Jamie could still be alive and confided in Dawn.

Soon they went to Hazel’s to see if they could find Jamie.

Although no one was home, Dawn and Gabby snuck into the house and found evidence that Jamie is still alive.

In this week’s scenes, Gabby was terrified when Billy and Dawn told her a hooded figure was spotted on CCTV lurking around.

Gabby was terrified and when she was out in the woods she spotted a hooded figure hiding behind a tree.

She ran off and viewers were unable to see the identity of the person.

Gabby was terrified alone at Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Villager to die in gun horror?

In tonight’s episode (Tuesday, May 10 2022) Gabby was home alone, as Thomas was at Laurel’s, and found a parcel in the living room.

When she opened it, she found a baby’s t-shirt which says: “Daddy’s little star.”

As her phone was out of battery, Gabby rushed around the house to find a charger.

In Thomas’s room, she panicked when she heard Thomas crying on the phone. However she was relieved when Laurel told her Thomas was fine.

As Gabby went downstairs, she yelled out: “If you’re here Jamie I’m not scared. I mean let’s face it, you always were a total wet blanket.”

She began checking around the house.

As the episode came to an end, an unknown person broke into the Home Farm gun cupboard.

Whoever it was is now armed. We know from the flashforward scene at the beginning of the episode the gun is fired and someone ends up on the floor in the woods.

Who could it be? Is Gabby in danger?

