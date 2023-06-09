Emmerdale viewers slam ‘unrealistic’ writing as Debbie Dingle misses Sarah’s 18th

Fans of Emmerdale slammed the show’s ‘unrealistic’ writing last night (Thursday, June 8), as Sarah Sugden celebrated with a party for her 18th birthday – sans mother Debbie.

As the teen celebrated this milestone, viewers were left wondering why her mother hadn’t bothered to show up. Where was Debbie Dingle?

The teen celebrated a milestone birthday this week (Credit: ITV)

Sarah celebrates her birthday as Caleb and Gabby’s world comes crashing down

In last night’s episode of the soap, the village was rocked by a series of revelations about Caleb Miligan. As Caleb learned that his plot to swindle Kim Tate had backfired, Gabby Thomas confronted fiancé Nicky about his calling off the wedding.

Meanwhile, Sarah celebrated her birthday in the Woolpack with family and friends. While Charity managed to throw a great party for her granddaughter, many viewers were distracted by a curious absence of one character. Where was mum Debbie?

Some wondered why Debbie couldn’t be bothered to make the trip back from Scotland for her daughter’s party (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers slam ‘unrealistic’ writing

As the episode aired, viewers took to Twitter to comment on Debbie’s absence from her own daughter’s 18th birthday party. Many felt that her not bothering to show up for such a milestone birthday was entirely out-of-character.

“Just watched Emmerdale and I love Charity and Sarah’s bond so much, but Debbie not coming back for her daughter’s 18th is so unrealistic considering everything they went through,” wrote one fan.

just watched emmerdale and i love charity and sarah’s bond so much but debbie not coming back for her daughters 18th is so unrealistic considering everything they went through #Emmerdale — megan (@trevorsbrady) June 8, 2023

“Victoria, Andy, Debbie, Diane and Jack missing Sarah’s 18th birthday. Diane and Dee-Dee also missing Gabby’s ‘wedding’,” pointed out another.

Victoria, Andy, Debbie, Diane and Jack missing Sarah’s 18th birthday @Emmerdale #Emmerdale Diane and Dee Dee also missing Gabby’s “wedding” — Tam O Driscoll (@tamlizann25) June 8, 2023

“Sarah’s birthday but Debbie doesn’t get a mention,” commented a third.

#Emmerdale Sarah’s birthday but Debbie doesn’t get a mention — jammydodger (@perfwithsurf) June 8, 2023

Charley Webb played Debbie Dingle for almost two decades (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Where is Debbie Dingle on Emmerdale?

Sarah is the daughter of Debbie Dingle and Andy Sugden – the result of a brief relationship between the pair. Debbie appeared on the soap between 2002 – 2021, with a series of breaks between stints.

Debbie last appeared in 2021, briefly returning to the village for Chas and Paddy’s wedding. Here she revealed that she had been sleeping with Al Chapman – who was in a relationship with Priya Kotecha at the time.

She currently resides in Scotland, where she moved after terminally ill Lisa left her a garage there in her will. Debbie’s exit followed actress Charley Webb‘s decision to “close the door for good” on the soap after husband Matthew Wolfenden became embroiled in a series of controversies on the set.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!