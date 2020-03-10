Emmerdale viewers slam Tracy as she lays into Charity

Viewers of Emmerdale have slammed Tracy Metcalfe as she laid into her sister's girlfriend Charity for not supporting Vanessa in last night's episode.

Recently it was revealed to viewers that Vanessa has stage three bowel cancer, which has spread to her lymph nodes.

Vanessa told her girlfriend Charity about her diagnosis and made her swear not to tell anyone.

Vanessa has stage three bowel cancer

In Monday night's episode (March 9 2020), Tracy was annoyed that Charity hadn't made a fuss over Vanessa for her birthday. However Tracy had no idea that her sister is sick and didn't want a fuss.

Tracy gathered family and friends to Tug Ghyll cottage for a surprise get together, but when Charity arrived, she told Tracy to cancel the party.

Realising Tracy wouldn't cancel, Charity told her about Vanessa's cancer.

Soon Vanessa arrived and realised her partner had told Tracy about her diagnosis.

Vanessa told Tracy all about her diagnosis

Vanessa and Tracy went off for a private chat and the vet confessed that Charity was in denial at first. Vanessa also said she didn't tell her other half about a hospital appointment, so she went alone.

She then said that Charity had now gone into overdrive and Vanessa feels like Charity is smothering her.

That was harsh Tracy.

They soon returned to the party and Tracy had a word with Charity.

She said: "Well at least now she'll get the support she needs. Where were you the other day when she had to go to hospital?"

Tracy told Charity to back off

When Charity told her that Vanessa didn't tell her where she was going, Tracy replied saying: "You were too busy being useless.

"Burying your head in the sand. Now you're all over her, making her feel suffocated. If you really want to help Vanessa, back off. Leave it to me."

Viewers were not happy with how Tracy treated Charity and made their feelings known on Twitter.

Nah Tracy, you were clean bang out of order there like. #Emmerdale — 🦆HAR-ee-ət 🗑 (@haighypoo) March 9, 2020

That was hash Tracy #Emmerdale had me in tears in tonight episode @emmerdale — Hayley ❤️ (@CharityDingle15) March 9, 2020

That was harsh Tracy #Emmerdale 💔 — Steph (@TeamCharleyW) March 9, 2020

Not gonna lie. If Tracy said that to me, I'd shut down and distance myself from everyone; not just Vanessa. That was...harsh. #Emmerdale — Morgan Andrews (@_MorganAndrews) March 9, 2020

Ouch! Bit harsh Tracy. Some people take time to get there head around things. Charity was/is scared but she's doing her best now. #Emmerdale #Vanity — Sam (@Sammy_S_C) March 9, 2020

Tracy was out of order, poor Charity 😔 #Emmerdale — ♥Kezza_Lou♥ (@KerryLouiseRoss) March 9, 2020

Tracy that was mean to Charity! 😡👎#Emmerdale — Samantha Walker (@Samanth22356123) March 9, 2020

Wow Tracy!!! Nastiness there, like its not breaking Charity in half, I didn't think she was such a cow!! #Emmerdale — Georgina Whittaker (@lovelypurple1) March 9, 2020

Ohhhhhh NOW NOW TRACY!!!

We'll have non of that .... #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/isubuczPtx — Denise Chester (@Chestikov69) March 9, 2020

Tracy there’s no need to be nasty #Emmerdale — Nick (@NiickBoii) March 9, 2020

Do you think Tracy was too harsh on Charity?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

