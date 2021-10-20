Marlon Paddy Emmerdale
Emmerdale viewers slam ‘pointless’ Marlon and Paddy in Super Soap Week

Marlon and Paddy went off into the woods

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale viewers have slammed Marlon and Paddy in Super Soap Week, calling their scenes ‘pointless.’

In this week’s scenes Meena, David, Victoria, Manpreet, Charles, Andrea Mack and Charity set off on the survival challenge.

Paddy and Marlon were also meant to take part in he challenge, however they both ended up drinking the night before and woke up hungover.

They both headed into the woods to try and catch up with the two groups.

However they ended up talking about what’s going on in their lives. Paddy admitted he wanted to show his daughter he’s brave, meanwhile Marlon still felt terrible over April’s bullying.

Paddy said when he was younger he wouldn’t get asked to join in with activities. Marlon talked about when he was younger Cain wouldn’t let Marlon join and go into his den.

Marlon and Paddy decided to build their own den instead out of branches.

However fans were left wondering what the point was in the scenes.

What is happening in Emmerdale?

Meanwhile, last night’s episode (Tuesday, October 19) left off with Victoria going over the waterfall after she and David fell into the river.

What is the point of Marlon and Paddy?

Will Victoria survive the huge drop?

Also in the river were Charles and Manpreet. The two managed to get themselves onto land and Charles had a bad head injury.

Manpreet, who is a doctor, took a look at the injury. However Charles didn’t tell her about the cut on his leg.

Is Charles going to be okay?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of last night's episode of Emmerdale?

