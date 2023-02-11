Emmerdale viewers shocked as dead villain pops up in Cadbury ad

Fans of Emmerdale have been shocked to see a villain from their favourite soap appear in a Cadbury chocolate ad recently.

The star, separated from their famous partner known for appearing in another soap, was a regular in the ITV series a couple of years ago.

They played a bent copper for five months in 2020 before meeting a grisly end at the hands of Dawn, who shot them three times.

Have you worked out who it is yet?

One look at the images below from the advert should immediately jog the memory of anyone who keeps up with the comings and goings in the fictional Yorkshire Dales village.

A petrol station employee is revealed as the soap actor character’s daughter in the ad (Credit: Cadbury YouTube)

Emmerdale star in Cadbury ad

The ad, which has a very spare and low key tone, has been airing for a few weeks.

It portrays a petrol station employee serving a man who enquires after how she is doing.

And although there is a hint that he may verge on bothering her, it becomes clear the two share a connection.

However, this isn’t a love story between partners. Instead, after he treats her to a bar of Dairy Milk as he settles up, it is revealed the male character is actually the cashier’s dad.

Nonetheless for some eagle-eyed fans who spotted the casting crossover that male character will always be the devious DI Mark Malone.

Mark Womack, also known for Liverpool 1, The Responder and being married to Samantha Womack, plays both roles.

Former Emmerdale star Mark Womack smiles in character in the ad (Credit: Cadbury YouTube)

How Emmerdale fans reacted

Some fans have clocked Mark as they tweet about their viewing.

One recently pondered on the social media platform: “Malone from #Emmerdale in the Cadbury ad?”

Malone from #Emmerdale in the Cadbury ad?

Another person similarly asked: “Anyone see Malone in a chocolate advert? #Emmerdale.”

And someone else, remembering Malone’s dastardly deeds, lamented: “Oh no. That dead copper Malone in the Cadbury advert. HE’S ALIVE! #Emmerdale.”

Mark Womack in Emmerdale playing Malone in a scene with Cain and Billy (Credit: Emmerdale YouTube)

Meanwhile, another observer wondered whether there might be a real life link between the advert’s two performers.

“Is the girl on the Cadbury’s ad (the cashier) with Mark Womack his daughter? She does look like him,” they wrote.

