Emmerdale viewers question how Vinny doesn't recognise his dad Paul

Emmerdale viewers have been left questioning how Vinny Dingle doesn't recognise his dad, Paul.

Last week Paul arrived in the village looking for his son, who he hadn't seen in many years.

Although Mandy told Paul that Vinny had left Emmerdale to move away, Paul clocked Vinny outside the Woolpack and immediately recognised his son.

In last night's episode (Monday, April 20), Paul attempted to get close to Vinny by pretending to be a man named Alex looking for a part at the scrapyard.

Vinny met Paul who was posing as "Alex" (Credit: ITV Hub)

Paul explained that he had recently been made redundant and Vinny offered to ask if there was another job at the scrapyard.

The two spend quite a bit of time together, leaving viewers wondering how Vinny doesn't recognise his own dad.

Very strange vinny doesn't know him he's only young I'd be shocked at how he doesn't recognise him slightly even #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) April 20, 2020

As if vinny wouldn't notice his own dad 🤦‍♀️ #emmerdale — Teri (@TeriCLC) April 20, 2020

Erm, Wouldn't Vinny recognize his own father on the spot! #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/8yFeWatKFa — Matthew Chapman (@Matt528chap) April 20, 2020

Wouldn't vinny know him ? Or tho he was young when he seen him last. #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) April 20, 2020

Vinnys dad dont vinny recognise him 🙄 #Emmerdale — Roberto Diniro (@primmacoffee) April 20, 2020

A few weeks ago, Mandy explained that Paul ran out on her and Vinny when Vinny was only four years old.

So it isn't impossible for Vinny not to recognise his father, as he was so young.

Vinny, Mandy and Paul's history

After Vinny revealed he isn't a Dingle by blood, Mandy gave her family members a brief history on how she met the teen.

She revealed she met Vinny when he was just a baby as she went on a date with Paul.

Mandy and Paul were once in a relationship (Credit: ITV Hub)

She quickly moved in with them and began looking after Vinny.

But things eventually went downhill and Paul left, leaving his son with Mandy.

Wouldn't Vinny know him?

Not wanting Vinny to be put into care, Mandy raised him as her own, but never went down the legal path of adopting him.

She explained she kept the truth from the Dingle clan, fearing they wouldn't accept Vinny.

Mandy raised Vinny as her own (Credit: ITV)

However as Vinny had tried to help Samson when he sold Sam's wedding ring to Alice, they realised he was a Dingle at heart.

At Sam and Lydia's wedding, Vinny became an official Dingle as he drank from the wellie.

But now Paul has come back looking for Vinny, Mandy worries her son will leave. How will Vinny react when he finds out who "Alex" really is?

Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

