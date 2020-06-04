The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 4th June 2020
Emmerdale viewers predict shocking romance for Rhona Goskirk

Rhona's boyfriend Graham died earlier this year

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Updated:
Emmerdale, Moira Dingle

Emmerdale viewers have predicted a shocking new romance for vet Rhona Goskirk.

Earlier this year, Rhona was left devastated when her boyfriend Graham Foster was brutally murdered by her rapist ex-husband Pierce Harris.

A couple of weeks ago, she was shocked to discover Graham had left her some money. Wanting to put it to good use, she invested it into Moira's farm.

Rhona and Moira have already clashed over ideas (Credit: ITV)

However, in this week's episodes, the women have shown working with your friends isn't always easy.

In Monday's episode (June 1) they ended up clashing during a business meeting with a new potential restaurant client.

While Rhona believed they would be able to fill the meat order the restaurant needs, Moira claimed it was too much.

Later, Rhona discovered Kim had accepted the offer at Wiley's Farm. However, Nate, who runs the farm, agreed it was too much.

Moira and Nate agreed on a deal (Credit: ITV)

He later suggested to Rhona they split the meat order. The vet agreed behind Moira's back and has since failed to tell her of the new deal, knowing she wouldn't be happy about working with Nate.

But viewers think there will be a new storyline ahead - a romance for Nate and Rhona.

Nate's history with Rhona and Moira

Fans of the show know Nate doesn't have a good history with Rhona or Moira.

When he was first introduced on the show a year ago during Emmerdale's Big Night Out, he ended up kissing Rhona, who was with Pete at the time.

Pete found out the truth when Nate came to work at Butler's farm as he recognised Rhona as the woman he kissed that night.

Nate and Rhona once kissed on a night out (Credit: ITV)

Later, Nate went onto have an affair with his boss Moira. However it turned out Nate had planned this in order to ruin Moira's husband, Cain Dingle's life.

Cain is Nate's dad and he believed his dad had abandoned him and his mum Cara. But it was revealed Cain didn't even know his oldest son existed until he revealed his identity.

Moira and Nate had an affair last year (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Cain has slowly started to forgive his son, Moira continues to be cold towards him and blames him for her marriage breaking down.

How will she react when she finds out about the deal? How would she react if Nate was Rhona's new love interest?

Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

