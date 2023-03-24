Viewers of Emmerdale were left confused at scenes between Chas and Cain Dingle in last night’s episode of the show.

Scenes between the pair showed Chas fill Cain in on recent developments between her and Paddy.

This came as Paddy moved out of the Woolpack and in with doctor Liam – with dad Bear in tow.

However, viewers were left bemused by Chas and Cain’s apparent closeness.

As they settled in together on the sofa, any animosity between the pair seemed to have been forgotten.

Viewers were left baffled at the show’s short memory.

Things haven’t been good between Chas and Cain for a while now (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Cain – water under the bridge?

Cain and Chas fell out over her affair with Al Chapman.

When Al found out that Chas was cheating on Paddy with love rat Al, he took matters into his own hands.

He laid a trap for Al, confronting him with a shotgun in a barn. This led to a scuffle between the two – which ended with young Kyle shooting Al in defence of his dad.

Chas blamed Cain for Al’s death.

Meanwhile, Cain was disgusted by Chas’s affair with Al.

The pair seemed to disavow each other, even as Cain’s name was cleared and he was released from prison. Although Cain has vowed to make amends with his sister, she has consistently told him she’d never forgive him.

But now it seems they’ve somehow made up! When did that happen?!

The pair fell out as Cain wound up getting Al killed – over his affair with Chas (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers register confusion at Chas and Cain harmony

As last night’s episode aired, Emmerdale viewers took to social media to register their confusion at Chas and Cain’s apparent harmony.

“Chas and Cain four weeks ago – ‘Cain, you’re dead to me,’ wrote one viewer on Twitter, referencing how Chas previously cut ties with Cain.

Chas and Cain 4 weeks ago, Cain your dead to me. #Emmerdale — PaulPoe (@PaulPoeUK) March 23, 2023

“Didn’t Chas leave things with Cain that she’d tolerate him but never forgive him?” asked another.

#Emmerdale 🤔 didn’t Chas leave things with Cain that she’d tolerate him but would never forgive him 🤨 now it’s pic.twitter.com/NXsxQKminy — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) March 23, 2023

“Since when are Cain and Chas best buds again? Chas feels no loyalty to anyone,” said a third viewer.

Since when are Cain and Chas best buds again? Chas feels no loyalty to anyone. #Emmerdale — Linzi Rainbow (@LinziRainbow) March 23, 2023

“I really did never think Chas and Cain would get on…” said another, confused.

I really did never think Chas and Cain would get on… #Emmerdale — Jamie (@Jamie27A_) March 23, 2023

Chas and Cain seem to have put the past behind them – but when?! (Credit: ITV)

With last night’s episode, the siblings seem to have repaired their relationship.

The show ended with the pair side by side on the sofa in the back room of the Woolpack, Chas resting her head on Cain’s shoulder.

Has all been forgiven and forgotten between the pair?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!