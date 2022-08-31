Emmerdale viewers feel sick as ‘disgusting’ affair storyline resumes

Emmerdale fans have been sickened by the continuation of Al and Chas’ affair, seeing the pair turn to using burner phones to keep their secret safe.

Chas had recently told Al that she couldn’t go through with the affair anymore.

Their fling had to end as she needed to be there for her dying mum.

Once Belle caught the pair kissing at a work conference, Chas promised her that the kiss was just a result of the stress.

She ensured that she would end things.

However, last night’s episode (Tuesday, 30th August) proved how fickle Chas can be as she resumed the affair, unable to stay away from her forbidden lover.

Engaging in conversation outside of The Woolpack, Al was seen handing Chas a burner phone so that they could carry on with their affair without being caught out.

After watching these scenes, it seems that Emmerdale fans weren’t impressed by the “his and hers” phones and were instead left feeling sick to the stomach.

The pair resumed their affair (Credit: ITV)

Fans were unimpressed

Fans were unable to get behind the affair and were left feeling frustrated with Chas.

One fan commented: “Charity calling Paddy and Chas couples goals and being stronger than ever, if only she knew the truth.”

Another simply put: “Hate Chas and Al, ew.”

Charity calling Paddy and Chas couples goals and being stronger then ever if only she knew the truth 🙄🙄🙄#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) August 31, 2022

HATING this Chas and Al storyline… in my head now there's no way back for her with Paddy – when he finds out, they need to split for good. Let him get loved up with Mandy instead!#emmerdale — Allison Green 🐇 (@alligatoruk) August 30, 2022

A third viewer was also left unimpressed: “HATING this Chas and Al storyline… in my head now there’s no way back for her with Paddy – when he finds out, they need to split for good. Let him get loved up with Mandy instead!”

Another joked: “If Chas and Al could get hit by a bus that would be great.”

A final tweeter summed up all of these responses perfectly: “Chas and Al make me sick.”

It looks as though fans won’t be creating a ship name for the pair anytime soon!

Chas is looking guilty (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Al and Chas?

After Belle caught the pair kissing, it seemed as if their affair was really over.

However, now that the pair have burner phones, things are getting serious.

In next week’s Emmerdale spoilers, Chas and Al’s affair takes a turn.

Al confesses his love for Chas, leaving her startled.

Later on, he confirms his feelings with Chas starting to think that she might love him back.

Are Chas and Paddy over?

Is Chas moving on with Al?

