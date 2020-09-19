Emmerdale fans have turned on Chas Dingle over her “abusive” behaviour to partner Paddy Kirk.

Viewers have seen the Woolpack landlady treating Paddy like she hated him over the last week.

Chas is under fire from Emmerdale viewers because of her treatment of Paddy (Credit: ITV)

The vet had called police on killer Kirin Kotecha after being told he was in the village after four years on the run.

In 2016 Paddy’s girlfriend Tess was run over and left for dead by Kirin – who fled abroad with the help of his dad Rakesh.

Tess died in agony alone and Paddy was left haunted by the death.

However, understandably he wanted Kirin to face justice after years on the run – even though Chas’s cousin Charity was trying to pay him off to get him to leave so she could adopt his biological son Johnny.

At first Paddy called the police and Kirin fled – but later after he had got thousands from Charity, Kirin was badly injured trying to steal a car.

Paddy was the one who found him – and he got him an ambulance and summoned the police to arrest him.

However Paddy is full of self-loathing because of Chas (Credit: ITV)

However, that was enough for Chas to decide Paddy was an awful human being for wanting justice – and she laid into him.

Because of it, she told him she was disgusted with him. Even though Kirin signed the adoption papers, Paddy was still in the dog house.

She even threw him accidentally leaving daughter Eve in the car during Marlon’s heart attack in his face again.

Emmerdale viewers slam ‘abusive’ Chas Dingle

She said to him: “It’s kind of becoming your mantra, isn’t it Paddy? I mean you didn’t mean to hurt me when you left Eve in the back of the car did you? It’s what’s coming next what’s scaring me.”

However viewers are disgusted with Chas and have labelled her abusive.

One said: “The way Chas treats Paddy is disgusting and if a man was doing it everyone would be up in arms.

“The character has run its course and if she left tomorrow, hopefully the door will hit her on the way out.’

A second said: “The way Chas speaks to Paddy is disgusting. She has no respect for him whatsoever. #Emmerdale”

However a third said: “Chas back to being abusive to Paddy. The fact that she forced Paddy to sleep in the spare room. SHE’S the one being nasty, not him. Why should he be punished? @emmerdale #emmerdale”

