Fans of Emmerdale have been singing the praises of Paddy Kirk as he turned detective in last night’s episode of the show, with newcomer Caleb Miligan in his sights. Has Paddy rumbled dodgy Caleb?

This came as Paddy discovered that Caleb was now living with Chas – and Eve – in the Woolpack. As Caleb arrived home after a day at work, Paddy was waiting to grill him on his background. Does Paddy have Caleb’s number?

Suspicious Paddy wasn’t happy to hear about Chas and Caleb’s new living situation (Credit: ITV)

Paddy raises his suspicions about ‘evasive’ Caleb

In last night’s episode of the soap, Marlon let slip that Caleb had moved into the Woolpack with Chas and Eve. But something didn’t sit right about this with Paddy, who pointed out how little anyone actually knows about Caleb.

In a series of conversations with Chas and Marlon, Paddy wondered why a supposedly successful businessman would want to move into the spare room above a pub. “We barely know him,” Paddy pointed out.

He later had it out with Caleb in the Woolpack, as the pair shared a drink together. While Caleb assured Paddy that he wouldn’t be trying to play ‘man of the house,’ Paddy attempted to quiz Chas’s new lodger.

“So you’ve got loads of kids yourself?” Paddy asked, before querying how many times Caleb had been divorced. He then accused Caleb of acting shady, saying “you seem really evasive. You trying to hide something?”

Caleb has moved into the Woolpack with sister Chas (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans cheer on ‘detective’ Paddy

As the interaction between Caleb and Paddy aired, fans took to Twitter to register their satisfaction in seeing Paddy play detective. But could Paddy uncover Caleb’s game?

“PADDY THE DETECTIVE,” yelled one fan enthusiastically.

“Paddy, you’re the only character tonight who hasn’t been an idiot, you’ve got your suspicions of Caleb!” said another.

Paddy you’re the only character tonight who hasn’t been an idiot, you’ve got your suspicious of Caleb! #Emmerdale — Owen (@itzzzo_) May 4, 2023

“You’re damn right he’s being evasive, Paddy, and he still hasn’t told you if he has kids or anything,” said another.

#Emmerdale you’re damn right he’s being evasive Paddy & he still hasn’t told u if he has kids or anything 🤨🙄 — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) May 4, 2023

However, as the episode ended, it seemed as though Caleb had managed to talk his way out of trouble. Has he quelled Paddy’s worries?

Could Paddy scupper Caleb’s plans? (Credit: ITV)

Caleb talks suspicious Paddy round

Caleb managed to evade all of Paddy’s questioning, claiming that all he really wanted was to get to know his sister. This seemed to satisfy Paddy, who relented on his questioning.

