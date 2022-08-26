Emmerdale viewers brand Amelia’s baby daddy reveal anti-climatic

Emmerdale viewers have branded the reveal that Samson is the father of Amelia‘s baby ‘boring’

In last night’s scenes (Thursday, August 25) it was revealed that Samson is the father of Amelia’s child.

However fans were not impressed with the reveal feeling it was anticlimactic and predictable.

Amelia found out she was pregnant last month (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Amelia reveals Samson is the father of her baby

Last month Emmerdale teen Amelia found out she was pregnant.

Although she originally planned to have an abortion, she realised she couldn’t go through with it after seeing her baby on the scan.

Charity Dingle found out about Amelia’s pregnancy when she saw her at the clinic.

She thought that her son Noah was the father of Amelia’s baby, however when Noah was released from prison he revealed he wasn’t.

For weeks viewers have been wondering who the dad could be coming up with many different theories, including Samson Dingle.

Samson and Amelia had got close at one point with him admitted his feelings to her, but it was clear she just saw him as a friend.

Samson found out Amelia is pregnant and he’s the dad (Credit: ITV)

Viewers brand baby daddy reveal anti-climatic

However in last night’s episode, it was revealed to viewers that Samson is the dad.

When having a drink with his cousin Noah before prom, Samson began to insult Amelia.

Noah soon got irritated and it wasn’t long before Samson admitted that he had slept with her.

Noah was shocked and revealed that Amelia was pregnant.

Samson was completely taken aback by the news and on the street Noah and Samson caught up to Amelia.

She wasn’t happy that Samson knew about the baby, but insisted he was the only one who could be the dad.

Sam and Lydia found out Samson is the father of Amelia’s baby (Credit: ITV)

The argument soon gathered a crowd including Amelia’s dad, Dan, and Samson’s dad and stepmum Sam and Lydia.

Dan warned Noah to keep away from Amelia, having learnt from Harriet that he has been spending time with Amelia.

However Amelia was forced to admit she’s pregnant. It was also revealed that Samson was the dad, leaving Sam and Lydia gobsmacked.

Fans were not impressed with the reveal that Samson was the dad though, calling it ‘predictable.’

Samson is a nice character and it will be good for him to have a storyline but him being Amelia’s baby’s dad is so boring…I expected someone older, married even so that there was more of an uproar #Emmerdale — Autumn (@raining_purple) August 26, 2022

#Emmerdale

They really said it was someone we wouldn’t expect even thought about half the internet guessed Samson — Riley Collins (@RileyCo10852974) August 26, 2022

On Entertainment Daily‘s Facebook page, viewers agreed.

Speaking about the reveal, one fan said: “It wasn’t a shock that it was Samson. Quite predictable.”

A second said: “Not very exciting. I think we all thought Samson.”

What did you think?

