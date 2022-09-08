Emmerdale viewers beg soap to kill off ‘vile’ character

After last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, September 7, 2022), viewers are begging the soap to kill off Sandra for her ‘vile’ behaviour towards Liv.

Fans are sick of Sandra’s scheming and have decided that she should be permanently disposed of.

Her interference in her daughter’s life has become too much for some fans.

Sandra switched the drinks (Credit: ITV)

Sandra switched Liv’s drink

Last night, Liv, Wendy and Sandra were enjoying a drink in The Woolpack.

Bob brought out three drinks, specifying which was the alcoholic one so that Liv knew which one to avoid.

However, when Liv was distracted, Sandra switched the drinks, making Liv take a sip of the alcoholic one.

Liv was horrified and feared she was going to start drinking again.

Sandra told Liv to keep it a secret but then proceeded to tell Vinny, causing the couple to row.

Vinny was angry at Liv for not telling him what happened and started looking up support groups for Liv.

Liv was mortified and begged him to believe that she didn’t mean to drink any alcohol.

With the couple mid argument, Sandra walked in and caught Liv questioning her and Vinny’s relationship.

Liv reckoned that the pair were ‘in denial’ that their marriage could ever work as they clearly had trust issues.

Has Sandra’s meddling put Liv and Vinny’s marriage on the line?

Fans want her gone (Credit: ITV)

Fans want Sandra to be killed off

In a bid to protect Liv (and her money) from being the victim of Sandra, fans want the character to be killed off.

One fan begged: “Can you not just kill off Sandra and keep Faith pls.”

Another asked: “Can we kill Sandra off and be done with her?”

Can ya not just kill off Sandra and keep faith pls #emmerdale — Emma 🫧 (@emmarosedolan) August 24, 2022

Sandra is just so vile #Emmerdale — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) September 7, 2022

#Emmerdale excels at shockingly vile characters. Sandra is almost as awful as Meena. — Jamey_Giddens (@Jamey_Giddens) September 7, 2022

A third fan knew the perfect word to describe the meddling mum: “Sandra is just so vile.”

Another commented: “Emmerdale excels at shockingly vile characters. Sandra is almost as awful as Meena.

That’s saying a lot considering Meena murdered five people!

A fifth viewer raged: “Sandra who was never there for Liv is now trying to ruin her marriage, make her hubby cheat on her, ruin her friendship with Gabby, turn her to drink all do she can get her paws on the house and sell it. A slimy, vile creature with zero redeeming qualities.”

Sandra’s certainly ‘vile’ but will she get her comeuppance soon?

Sandra’s plan seems to be working (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Sandra?

In tonight’s episode (Thursday, September 8, 2022) Sandra’s plan seems to be working.

Mandy finds out about Liv drinking the alcohol which leaves her worried.

Sandra adds fuel to the fire, making Liv question whether she’s about to slip back into drinking again.

Pretending to care for her daughter, Sandra suggests that they go on a holiday abroad to take Liv’s mind off things.

Has Sandra got Liv right where she wants her?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Do you want Sandra to be killed off? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!