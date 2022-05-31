Emmerdale viewers beg ITV to move it back to 7pm after new timeslot change

Emmerdale fans were left divided as the soap returned to the 7pm timeslot last night (Monday, May 30 2022).

The soap has returned to it’s previous timeslot on ITV on a temporary basis this week due to the Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals.

However viewers are divided over the schedule change.

Emmerdale aired at 7pm last night

Emmerdale fans divided as soap returns to 7pm slot

Earlier this year, the soap moved from airing at 7pm Monday to Friday to 7.30pm to extend the news.

However this week the soap has gone back to 7pm with Coronation Street airing at 7.30pm for half an hour every week night.

But some viewers are demanding the soap returns to the 7pm slot as they prefer it.

The verdict is in, people like the 7pm time slot for #Emmerdale @ITV. We've tried an 1hour and half of news and it doesn't work. — Jon (@JonathanOPrice) May 30, 2022

#Emmerdale back in its rightful place (7pm) (for this week) — Tony Bianchi (@Voltamax2030) May 30, 2022

#Emmerdale So nice it's back on at 7pm – At least for this week! @ITV — Alan (@Alan_NorthBucks) May 30, 2022

Now for #Emmerdale 😃 so glad it’s back on at 7pm, even if it’s just for this week. — Garry Enfield (@EnfieldGarry) May 30, 2022

Emmerdale back in its rightful place.

Other fans weren’t happy that the show was moved as they ended up missing some of the episode.

#Emmerdale They've moved it back to 7pm.Missed first 10 minutes.Whats going on? — andrew barnard (@Felstedboy) May 30, 2022

Who’s bright idea was it to move #Emmerdale to 7pm tonight and not say anything 😩 — Beth (@Bzth) May 30, 2022

Thanks ITV for not telling me that Emmerdale started at 7pm tonight 🤡#itv #emmerdale — 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐄 (@kelliemgk) May 30, 2022

What time are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on this week?

Emmerdale will continue to air at 7pm for the rest of the this week.

Usually there is an hour episode on Thursdays, however it will only be on for half an hour this Thursday.

Meanwhile Coronation Street usually airs at 8pm for an hour on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights.

Emmerdale will go back to 7.30pm

However this week it will be on every weeknight at 7.30pm for half an hour.

The change in schedule is due to the BGT semi-finals which is on 8pm-10pm every weeknight.

The finals will be on on Sunday, June 5.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

This week, Emmerdale will be on at 7pm Monday to Friday.

