Emmerdale viewers beg ITV to move it back to 7pm after new timeslot change

Fans are missing the old timeslot

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans were left divided as the soap returned to the 7pm timeslot last night (Monday, May 30 2022).

The soap has returned to it’s previous timeslot on ITV on a temporary basis this week due to the Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals.

However viewers are divided over the schedule change.

Emmerdale David looking serious
Emmerdale aired at 7pm last night (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans divided as soap returns to 7pm slot

Earlier this year, the soap moved from airing at 7pm Monday to Friday to 7.30pm to extend the news.

However this week the soap has gone back to 7pm with Coronation Street airing at 7.30pm for half an hour every week night.

But some viewers are demanding the soap returns to the 7pm slot as they prefer it.

Emmerdale back in its rightful place.

Other fans weren’t happy that the show was moved as they ended up missing some of the episode.

What time are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on this week?

Emmerdale will continue to air at 7pm for the rest of the this week.

Usually there is an hour episode on Thursdays, however it will only be on for half an hour this Thursday.

Meanwhile Coronation Street usually airs at 8pm for an hour on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights.

Suzy and Moira sat in The Hide together in Emmerdale
Emmerdale will go back to 7.30pm (Credit: ITV)

However this week it will be on every weeknight at 7.30pm for half an hour.

The change in schedule is due to the BGT semi-finals which is on 8pm-10pm every weeknight.

The finals will be on on Sunday, June 5.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

This week, Emmerdale will be on at 7pm Monday to Friday.

