Emmerdale Vanessa: Fans all saying the same thing after ‘comedy’ scenes

Emmerdale character Vanessa Woodfield has come in for a fair amount of criticism since her return.

However last night (Wednesday April 21) she showed a different side to herself and fans were here for it.

In fact, they loved her double act with Paddy and felt the Emmerdale pair bounced perfectly off each other!

Vanessa didn’t have a good night! (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Vanessa in Emmerdale last night?

Vanessa managed to secure herself another date with Suzy.

The vet was particularly thrilled because she’d been covered in pig poo when Suzy asked her out.

She commented that she needed “a shower and a bacon sandwich”, which had viewers in stitches.

Vanessa was a nervous wreck about the whole dating thing, though. Paddy tried to calm her nerves and insisted he would babysit Johnny so V could go on her date.

However, disaster struck when not only did Vanessa get fake tan all over her brand new white dress, but she spilled wine on her phone and broke it and then Johnny started projectile vomiting everywhere.

With no way of contacting Suzy to cancel, Vanessa despaired as Paddy said to her: “Rice, get some rice.”

“Why would I start cooking?” she yelled as he explained it dries your phone out.

“Or is it meant to be a hairdryer that works,” he stuttered, before adding: “I wouldn’t know, I don’t have hair.”

Fortunately for Vanessa, Suzy has given her another chance and told her she’s “worth the wait”.

Vanessa responded: “You’re almost too good to be true,” which might not be too far wrong, given Suzy is clearly connected to Leyla’s big secret…

Vanessa’s comedy timing impressed viewers (Credit: ITV)

More comedy from Vanessa, please!

Emmerdale viewers absolutely loved the comedy Vanessa scenes.

They particularly liked the pairing of Paddy and Vanessa.

He is, of course, known for his double act with Marlon Dingle, but as Marlon faces a more serious struggle, could Vanessa step in to provide the humour for now?

Vanessa is so funny and chaotic! I simply must marry her! #Emmerdale — Sal (@salhypes) April 20, 2022

vanessa and paddy comedy duo #Emmerdale — . (@delucaevans) April 20, 2022

I love Vanessa !! She’s too funny 😂 #Emmerdale — S (@wormingcape2) April 20, 2022

That was a brilliant scene with Vanessa and Paddy howling 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #emmerdale — Bacon bits 🏳️‍🌈⚔️🛸👻🧙🖤 (@filletdabitchx) April 20, 2022

Paddy & Vanessa are such good telly together. #Emmerdale — Sal (@salhypes) April 20, 2022

Where does Leyla fit in to Suzy’s life – and will it leave Vanessa hurt? (Credit: ITV)

Are Vanessa and Suzy for keeps?

Meanwhile, Emmerdale fans were thrilled to see Vanessa and Suzy’s relationship blossoming.

Many were happy she finally seems to have something going on that isn’t complicated…

sooo excited to see vanessa live her best life on the date with suzy #emmerdale — 💛✨ (@corriedalexo) April 20, 2022

It is so lush to see a relationship start so naturally and nicely in a soap. Vanessa’s last two on screen both have and I just love that!

No cheating. No one getting hurt. Just lovely #Emmerdale — Lily (@AVFCLil) April 20, 2022

Im liking Vanessa and Suzy cant wait to see their date 🥰 im so here for them #emmerdale and Vanessa is so happy 💓 — Chloe Stothers (@CSRizzoli23) April 20, 2022

However, those hoping this relationship will remain drama-free, might be disappointed.

It seems Suzy is connected to Leyla Cavanagh, who is hiding something huge.

Despite Leyla covering they know each other through work, it’s clear that’s not the full story.

As Suzy promises to keep Leyla’s secrets, it sounds pretty dark.

What are the pair hiding? And will this mean more heartbreak for Vanessa?

