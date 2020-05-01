Emmerdale trailer 'reveals' Cain and Moira reunion and Malone and Harriet romance

Emmerdale has released a new teaser trailer for May after ITV boss Kevin Lygo admitted these are the last episodes ready to go.

The soap is preparing for a busy month ahead, with the trailer teasing exactly what we can expect.

There's a lot of DI Malone dealings shown, with it finally being revealed he has a past with vicar Harriet.

The Emmerdale trailer reveals there's more between Malone and Harriet (Credit: ITV/Twitter)

What happened between Malone and Harriet?

Harriet used to be a police officer and we already know that she and Malone are acquainted, but the Emmerdale trailer confirms just how well they know each other.

Malone says: "This takes me back."

Harriet responds: "What we had was years ago, I'm a different person now." However, the looks between them might suggest otherwise!

Will they go there again? (Credit: ITV/Twitter)

It had long been speculated that Malone was Wendy Posner's evil ex-husband, but now it seems his connection is closer to the heart of the village than that.

And Harriet's relationship with Will looks well and truly on the rocks as she lays into him for betraying their family.

Could this see her fall back into evil Malone's arms?

Does the Emmerdale trailer confirm a Coira reunion?

The trailer also teases the chemistry between Moira and Cain Dingle is still well and truly there.

Moira has grown suspicious of Cain in recent weeks. Viewers know it's because he's involved in dodgy dealings for Malone, but will Moira find out the truth?

The pair are messing around, play-fighting, before Moira falls back into a chair and Cain falls on top of her. Will they get back together at last?

Will they reunite? Fingers crossed! (Credit: ITV/Twitter)

Who's gone missing?

The future of the Andrea/Belle/Jamie love triangle looks troubled as Andrea vows not to let her husband leave her, but then a voice can be heard saying:

"We're treating this as a high-risk missing persons case." Who has gone missing?

Has Belle done away with her love rival? Or could Andrea have faked a disappearance to remind Jamie how much he loves her?

Or could Jamie have got rid of one of his women to solve his problem?

Laurel is afraid of Arthur (Credit: ITV/Twitter)

Elsewhere, Laurel says she's afraid of her own child after a fire starts. The police then pay Arthur a visit - what trouble is he in now?

Plus, Jai finds out about Priya and Al's affair - and he's not best pleased, and Leanna threatens Leyla leading to the teen getting a slap!

It's all going on in the Dales and you can watch the trailer here.

