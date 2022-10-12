Emmerdale fans were left in tears at Tracy and Faith‘s emotional scenes in last night’s episode (Tuesday, October 11 2022).

Tracy took little Frankie to see her great-grandmother Faith, who is terminally ill with cancer.

As Faith and Tracy talked about how Faith helped her through her postnatal depression, fans were left in tears.

Tracy and Frankie are back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tracy and Faith

Last year, Tracy began struggling with postnatal depression following the birth of her daughter Frankie.

She ended up looking for her dad’s tree in the middle of the night and when Nate and Faith noticed she had gone missing, they went looking for her.

But it was Faith who found her and got her help.

After Tracy and Frankie’s dad, Nate, split up, Tracy and Frankie moved to Nottingham.

However she returned to the village last week.

After Tracy left, Nate’s grandmother Faith was told her cancer had returned and was terminal.

Faith is dying (Credit: ITV)

Fans in tears at Tracy and Faith’s emotional scenes

In last night’s scenes, Tracy and Frankie went to visit Faith.

Tracy heard Faith had fallen and offered to come back another time, but Faith was thrilled to see them.

Tracy and Faith began talking about when Tracy was struggling with postnatal depression and how Faith found her.

As tears began to gather in her eyes, Tracy said to Faith that she was the one who talked to her and saved her.

Faith and Tracy got emotional (Credit: ITV)

Tracy explained that because of her she got help and loves being with her daughter.

Tracy also told Faith if it wasn’t for her, that she and Frankie would have lost each other.

As Faith and Tracy started crying, Faith told little Frankie: “You’ve got half the strength your mummy has and your life’s going to be just fine.”

Tracy pointed out that Frankie also shared Faith’s genes.

Fans were left in tears at the emotional scenes.

That scene with Tracy coming to see Faith got the tears started for me I'm gonna be a complete mess by the end of the week#Emmerdale #FarewellFaith — Totally Addicted To Soap 🏳️‍⚧️ (@thesoaplife) October 12, 2022

This Tracy and Faith scene is actually making me tear up #emmerdale — L 💫 ♊️ (@TVMusings22) October 11, 2022

A lovely scene between Faith and Tracy 😭😭 #Emmerdale — Jordan Phelps (@JordanPhelps21) October 11, 2022

What did you think of the scenes?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Did you watch last night’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!