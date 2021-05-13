Emmerdale: Tracy and Cain will have an affair, fans predict

Emmerdale fans are predicting Tracy and Cain will have an affair.

Tracy is currently in a relationship with Cain’s son Nate and together the couple have a daughter, Frankie.

Over the last year, Cain and Nate have grown closer, especially after the birth of Frankie.

During the last few weeks Nate has been staying with his mum, Cara, whilst his broken foot heals.

David accidentally broke Nate’s foot (Credit: ITV)

Whilst he was away, Nate asked his grandmother Faith to help organise Frankie’s christening.

In last night’s Emmerdale (Wednesday, May 12) Tracy began to stress because the order of goody bags for Frankie’s christening went wrong.

Cain ran into Tracy and when she told him what’s wrong. He soon stepped in to help the mother of his grandchild.

He assured her he’d sort things and speak to wedding planner and Frankie’s godmother Leyla.

Cain stepped in to help Tracy (Credit: ITV)

Later Leyla approached Tracy and told her she was there to help her.

Soon Tracy was shocked to see Nate back in the village. But fans are predicting that Cain and Tracy will end up having an affair.

Still think something cud happen between Tracey and Cain. Watch this space 👀 #Emmerdale — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) May 12, 2021

I can see it a mile off xx — Georgia_DD (@GeorgiaBowring) May 12, 2021

Emmerdale: Tracy and Cain

Fans have previously speculated that Tracy and Cain could have an affair.

Earlier this year, Tracy actress Amy Walsh addressed the theory.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, she said: “It’s very interesting, I love working with him and I love the dynamic of those two characters.

“I did think those scenes, I didn’t know about the spark, but I did think they worked and I loved them when I read them. I thought they wrote really well for the two characters.

Cain and Tracy have had some scenes together (Credit: ITV)

“I’d like to see more of them together because I do think it works. We did joke, we wondered at one point if they were writing a couple of scenes.

“We were like ‘are they going do what Nate did to Cain, as in is Cain going to have an affair with Nate’s partner now?’

Tracy and Nate made Cain Frankie’s godfather (Credit: ITV)

Amy continued: “But as the storyline has progressed, I think it’s important to keep the relationships happy between not only Cain and Nate, but Nate and Tracy.

“But yeah, I don’t know, who knows? She’d probably like a bad boy like Cain. She doesn’t know what’s good for her to be honest. We’ll see.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

