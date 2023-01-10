Emmerdale tonight: The police close in as Moira, Amy, Matty and Mack are questioned

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday January 10, 2023), the police arrive in the village to take Moira, Amy, Matty and Mack in for questioning.

As they’re put under pressure to tell the truth, the four of them try to stick to their story.

Will they reveal the truth about Kyle in Emmerdale spoilers?

The police question Moira, Amy, Matty and Mack

Tonight, the police turn up in the village and take Moira, Amy, Matty and Mack in for questioning.

They’ve all agreed to stick to the same story about what happened the night Al died.

However, the pressure soon intensifies as they sit in the interview room.

Moira and Mack do their best to stay cool but Amy starts to panic.

Matty feels uncomfortable when the police remind him of the consequences of lying to them.

After being questioned, everyone meets up at Butlers Farm to discuss the events of the day.

They realise how many risks they are taking by hiding the truth.

Will someone’s guilty conscience get the better of them?

Emmerdale tonight: David cuts ties with Leyla

Leyla’s worried about what Jacob might reveal about the stabbing.

She’s worried that he might reveal that he took her knife from the kitchen and threatened Callum with it.

With this, Leyla begs David to tell her what Jacob has told the police about the stabbing.

David doesn’t tell her.

Instead, he tells Leyla to stay away from Jacob.

David wants nothing to do with her.

Will Leyla listen to David?

Will she stay away?

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Gabby impresses Kim

Gabby’s trying to impress Kim now that Dawn’s distanced herself from the business.

Kim praises Gabby when she comes up with a new idea.

She wants to bring the business into the modern world by revamping their online presence.

Kim’s delighted with the idea.

