Earlier this week in Emmerdale, Tom confessed to Belle that he loved her. Belle revealed that she felt the same way.

Last night (Thursday June 1), Belle decided to be honest with Tom and told him about her schizophrenia.

However, Emmerdale fans have now ‘worked out’ that Tom will break Belle’s heart in a plot against her.

Belle and Tom love each other (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom confessed his love to Belle

This week, with Belle pleased to have Tom back in her life again, she was delighted when Tom revealed that he loved her.

She explained that she loved him too. It didn’t feel like they were starting off afresh but simply carrying on from where they left off all those years ago.

Last night, Belle sat Tom down and told him about her schizophrenia. She explained that she is in recovery but that she may not always be able to manage her symptoms.

Tom made a cup of tea and showed support for Belle, asking what he could do to help her through her journey. Belle had given him the chance to do a runner but Tom vowed to support her and stick around.

Fans reckon that heartbreak is just around the corner (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Tom and Belle heart-break plot

After witnessing Tom confess his love for Belle so quickly, fans reckon that he’s up to something and will use her mental illness against her to break her heart.

One Emmerdale viewer tweeted: “Well done Belle for being so honest with Tom. I just hope that he can be trusted because Belle is vulnerable and could have a massive setback if Tom has used her all along.”

Another Emmerdale fan predicted: “I think Tom will use Belle’s illness to his advantage.”

A third person commented: “Tom saying the word Love to Belle already. Slow down Tom. What is he hiding? And why does he want to move so fast?”

Is Tom using Belle? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Tom break Belle’s heart?

Tom and Belle sure have fallen head over heels in love for each other. However, it all seems to have happened quite fast.

Ten whole years have gone by since Belle last dated Tom but he wasn’t exactly a saint back then. Could Tom have changed for the better or is he set on revenge, using Belle to help him with his plot? Will Tom break Belle’s heart?

