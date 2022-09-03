Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders have had some shocking romances over the years.

And usually they begin with a kiss – some of which are welcome and others are so shocking they are seared into fans’ memories.

Here are the most shocking…

Charity and Mack didn’t get together in the most conventional way (Credit: ITV)

Charity and Mack – Emmerdale

Most people who crash their cars don’t end up kissing the man they crash into – but most people aren’t Charity Dingle.

Especially when their girlfriend is battling cancer. Then again they don’t often crash into men carrying their own ex in the boot having kidnapped him.

But that’s what Charity and Mackenzie did – and later shockingly got back together and made a real go of things.

Two of a kind indeed.

Tina and Peter – Coronation Street

Nothing quite says happy relationship as snogging your new mistress during the reception but that’s exactly what Peter Barlow did with Tina McIntyre.

The wine glasses went everywhere and the tablecloths will never be the same again after that clinch.

Just a shame he was newly married to Carla Connor really. And that Tina went on to be murdered with innocent Peter arrested for the crime.

Callum and Ben’s first kiss was electric (Credit: BBC)

Ben and Callum – EastEnders

When Callum first arrived in Walford he was called Halfway, wore a stupid hat and was as dull anything.

But after Ben Mitchell’s return, everything perked right up – he suddenly developed a personality, dropped the stupid nickname, lost the hat, and embarked on an affair.

Their first kiss was as emotionally charged as you would expect from the soap boss who created Robron.

Maya and Jacob – Emmerdale

For soap fans it takes a lot to shock us – but this was just awful.

Teenager Jacob Gallagher was groomed and abused by his teacher stepmother figure Maya Stepney in a really tough to watch storyline.

And their first kiss was deeply disturbing for so many reasons.

We’re in no hurry to repeat the experience.

