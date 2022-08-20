Emmerdale to Coronation Street: Soap stars who quit acting

Starring in soaps like Emmerdale or Coronation Street brings a huge amount of fame.

So when that disappears it’s understandable that some soap stars decide to walk away from it all and begin new careers.

Here are some of the biggest examples…

Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle has quit acting (Credit: Splash)

Coronation Street: Vicky Entwistle

This week the Janice Battersby star herself dramatically announced she was quitting acting for good.

She said she was sick and tired of the lack of respect she was shown after auditions.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant has hit out at the soap that made her famous repeatedly over the years – forcing her co-stars to step in to defend it.

But now she’s planning a tell-all book about her life and career.

Emmerdale: Jonathan Wrather

The Pierce Harris actor made a brief return to Emmerdale in 2020 to terrorise his former wife Rhona Goskirk.

It saw him reprise his role as the villain and become a killer – and earlier this year the soap killed him off, off-screen, for good.

But that won’t bother Jonathan as he is busy building up his juicing empire after launching a new career during lockdown.

He can now be found selling his luxury juices in Cheshire.

Jeremy Edwards became a builder after quitting acting (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Hollyoaks: Jeremy Edwards

The former Hollyoaks star played Kurt Benson from the very first episode in 1995 before he was later killed off.

However in 2020 Kurt made a stunning return from the dead – albeit briefly.

It’s no secret that Jeremy has struggled for acting work over the years, and he once famously quit to become a builder.

Quitting Emmerdale saw Adele Silva working in a shop (Credit: Splash)

Emmerdale: Adele Silva

The actress hit the big time when she landed the role of Kelly Windsor in Emmerdale in 1993.

A shock affair with her stepbrother saw her catapulted to national attention in the dales – and she remained a major soap presence until quitting in 2000.

She’s had a few more stints in the dales before giving it up for good.

She moved to Hollywood after quitting the soap and it emerged that she had given up acting and was working in a shop.

Now back at home in the UK, Adele has only managed a few roles.

Though we would love to see her back in the village.

