Emmerdale star teases controversial village romance for newcomer Suni

New Emmerdale star Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana has hinted there will be a tumultuous romance ahead for Suni and another of the soap’s characters.

However, the actor, who made his debut on the soap last week, revealed that one character’s past actions may stand in the way of their future happiness.

But can the village newcomer overlook this controversial figure’s shady past? And, if so, is there redemption on the cards for the unpopular resident?

Nicky quickly caught the eye of newcomer Suni (Credit: ITV)

New love for Nicky as Suni Sharma arrives in Emmerdale?

Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana joined the soap last week as Rishi’s nephew, Suni Sharma. Arriving in the village for Laurel and Jai’s wedding, Suni quickly caught Nicky Miligan’s eye. Already it is clear that the attraction is reciprocated. But will Suni be put off by Nicky’s sordid past?

Joining the village as Gabby Thomas’s nanny, Nicky worked his way into the Tate family with the plan of stealing their money and Gabby’s inheritance. However, he was unable to go through with the scam marriage and came clean on his and Gabby’s wedding day.

Gabby and Nicky have since split, but remain in the village together. But with Suni’s arrival, is there a genuine romance on the cards for Nicky and Suni?

Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana has joined the soap as Suni Sharma (Credit: ITV)

Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana reveals Nicky and Suni romance

Speaking to Inside Soap, Brahmdeo revealed Suni’s intentions toward Nicky. “Suni basically doesn’t waste any time – he just goes for what he likes. So, he was straight in, and I think it was reciprocated; but obviously what has happened with Gabby, Nicky was a bit cautious,” he said.

He continued: “It sort of starts slow before it builds. It’s hard to learn that about someone you like, so I think initially he’s not put off, but he is a bit jarred by it.”

“However, I think Suni is the type of person to make up his own mind about people. Also, perhaps in the past he has been judged before getting to know someone, so he doesn’t want to do the same with Nicky.”

Gabby wasted no time in letting Suni know what Nicky had done (Credit: ITV)

Gabby drops Nicky in it with Suni

In last Friday’s episode, Nicky and Suni tentatively flirted during their first interactions. However, Suni was left stunned when a bitter Gabby laid into Nicky in front of the rest of the pub. Suni was clearly taken aback to learn what Nicky had done.

Is Nicky and Suni’s romance over before it has even begun? Or can Suni overlook Nicky’s sins to give him a second shot at love?

