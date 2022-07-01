Emmerdale summer preview: One wedding, two break-ups and a death?

Emmerdale is celebrating its 50th anniversary in October – but first its got a huge summer to get through.

The ITV soap has pulled out all the stops for a dramatic lead up to the big event.

And here’s what to expect in the warmer months.

Marlon hopes he can get back to some sort of normality (Credit: ITV)

Marlon and Rhona’s wedding

The chef suffered a devastating stroke earlier this year – and his recovery will not be a short-term storyline.

However he has come on leaps and bounds over the next few months with treatment.

Emmerdale will show the reality of living with a stroke in the hard-hitting storyline.

And now he has something to look forward to as his wedding to Rhona is booked for August.

Will the summer nuptials be the happy affair they both deserve? Or will something else happen to derail their big day?

It’s not good news for Faith, but how long does she have left? (Credit: ITV)

Faith’s death?

Viewers know Faith is battling incurable cancer and after she told her kids Chas and Cain it’s been an emotional few weeks.

Chas has forced her to continue with the chemotherapy, but Faith will soon find out her cancer has spread and the treatment isn’t working. She decides to give up the fight.

Chas is distraught and fuming with Cain for his indifference.

In a special episode, Cain and Chas spend a night soul-searching and he opens up on the trauma of his childhood thanks to Faith, can mother and son reconcile before it’s too late?

And how much longer does Faith have left?

Are we going to lose her before the summer is out?

David is close to bankruptcy in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

David’s money problems

Who’d have thought that disappearing for months at a time on holiday to Portugal would mean a business suffered?

Not David – who is facing bankruptcy, while blaming the pandemic.

He is now committing insurance fraud as he tries to dig himself out of a hole. But his friends and family have worked out he’s lying.

Although girlfriend Victoria still seems to believe him, David faces the wrath of Brenda, Priya and Jacob who all can’t believe what he’s doing to poor Nicola.

Will David feel guilty enough to quit?

And will he finally confide in Victoria or are they destined for a break-up too?

Is Nicola leaving? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale exit for Nicola?

As Nicola King struggles with PTSD following her attack by a gang of teenage girls, is she departing the soap?

Actress Nicola Wheeler heavily hinted during a This Morning interview earlier this week that she is set for an exit ahead of the 50th anniversary.

She told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: “[Nicola’s] gathered her strength back and then it gets worse and worse.”

She then added: “I can tell you something does come up in the future, just when you think this story may have been put to bed, something else comes along.

“And then obviously we’ve got our 50th year and then maybe something might happen that maybe might mean she can’t spend time in the village any more, so who knows?”

Is Leyla going to destroy her marriage? (Credit: ITV)

Leyla and Liam’s marriage falls apart?

With her secret cocaine habit controlling almost every aspect of her life, Leyla is living on borrowed time before her family find out.

When Liam confronts her about her drinking, she covers, but he knows something isn’t right.

He’s desperate for a baby and she’s clearly about to destroy his dreams.

But when she prepares to confess, will this spell the end for their marriage?

Can he forgive her and help her through it?

Or will he cast her out alone?

This seems like a very bad idea (Credit: ITV)

Liv’s mum returns

Sandra Flaherty has never been the best mum to Liv, but she returns this summer begging for her daughter’s help.

She wants to quit alcohol and get clean, but is recovering alcoholic Liv really the best person to offer her support?

And is Sandra being completely truthful?

Laurel’s smitten with Fit Kit (Credit: ITV)

Romance for Laurel?

Laurel has decided it’s time to move on from her ill-fated romance with Jai.

But getting back in the dating game isn’t easy.

She’s got her sights set on Marlon’s physio, Kit, but will it happen?

And is Kit hiding something sinister?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

