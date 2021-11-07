Emmerdale stars Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley have come to a big decision about something they hold very dear in their life…

Their beloved veg patch!

The couple – who are married in real life – delight fans with their green-fingered posts on social media.

And now Zoe has revealed she’s made a big decision – and we just hope it pays off.

Zoe Henry is married to Jeff Hordley off screen (Credit: Splash News)

What did Emmerdale star Zoe Henry say about her veg patch?

Posting a series of pictures on Twitter, Zoe admitted the couple had decided to embark on something for the very first time.

Namely trying to grow veg over the winter.

As their followers know, the couple have huge success with their home-grown fruit and veggies during the spring and summer.

And it appears the sustainable pair want to do the same in the colder months.

Zoe said: “We have decided, for the first time ever, to grow through the winter months.”

She then added a list of jobs she wanted to get done today.

“Today’s jobs – netting the purple sprouting broccoli, kale and cabbages, starting off next year’s broad beans and harvesting this year’s sunflower seeds,” she said.

We have decided, for the first time ever, to grow through the winter months. 🥶 Today’s jobs – netting the purple sprouting broccoli, kale and cabbages, starting off next years broad beans and harvesting this years sunflower seeds. 🌻🍁🍂 pic.twitter.com/xk1IY4Huk7 — Zoë Henry (@ZoeHenry03) November 7, 2021

How did the couple’s fans react?

Fans of the Emmerdale stars were thrilled over the news – mostly because they’re predicting their feeds will be full of Zoe and Jeff’s colourful veg pictures.

One said: “Yay winter allotment pics.”

Another echoed the same sentiments and said: “Aww fantastic news. Looking forward to seeing your winter growths.”

Far from being put off by the cold weather, some of Zoe’s followers said they’d be following her lead.

One said: “That’s absolutely amazing. I’ve grown apples and pears this year for the first time. They were amazing so going to grow more next year.”

Others asked the green-fingered actress to share some tips!

Zoe’s veg patch still going strong in November

And it certainly seems like she might have some good ones.

Earlier this week, with much of the country getting colder and colder, Zoe was still out picking armfuls of her lovely veg.

“November 5th and we’re still picking runners and courgettes!” she exclaimed.

Dare we predict she becomes the next Charlie Dimmock once her time on Emmerdale comes to an end?

What do you make of Zoe and Jeff’s hobby? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.