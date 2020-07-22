Emmerdale stars Laura Norton and Mark Jordon welcome new puppy to the family

Emmerdale stars Laura Norton and Mark Jordon have welcomed a new puppy to their family.

Mark posted a picture of their new family member, who they've named Juno, to his Instagram account.

He wrote: "Welcome to the family Juno #puppy #dogs #cockapoo #cute #family."

His followers commented on the post.

One wrote: "Awww! gorgeous little furbaby! Enjoy x."

A second commented: "So cute! Love her."

A third added: "That face."

Laura and Mark aren't the only Emmerdale stars to recently welcome a dog to their family.

Emmerdale - Laura and Mark

Laura and Mark are one of the many real-life Emmerdale couples.

While Laura is still on the ITV soap, Mark left the show last year after he allegedly assaulted an OAP.

Laura and Mark worked together on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

However he was found not guilty of affray, unlawful wounding and assault by beating after he bit Andrew Potts.

But in amongst their tough time, the couple did get engaged last year.

Since his departure from the show, Mark has stated he would like to return.

Emmerdale: Kerry

Currently Kerry is off-screen, however her character has been mentioned recently as her ex-boyfriend Dan admitted he still has feelings towards her.

Before lockdown, viewers saw Dan have an allergic reaction. As he fell in the garage, he hurt his back and needed an operation.

Dan has been left in a wheelchair after an allergic reaction (Credit: ITV)

However he has been left in a wheelchair and unable to work. Whilst he made a decision to accept Brenda's payment instead of taking her to court, his daughter Amelia isn't happy and worries £10,000 won't be enough.

Will they be able to get by?

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

