Emmerdale stars Isobel Steele and Bradley Johnson set tongues wagging this week after it was revealed they have enjoyed a secret holiday together.

The actors play Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle in the soap.

And while on-screen they are a couple going through troubling times, off-screen could they be happier?

The Sun reports the pair enjoyed a secret holiday in Cornwall earlier this month.

Actors Isobel and Bradley both made social media posts about their holiday – but kept it secret they were together.

Instead it was eagle-eyed fans who spotted them together and spilled to the newspaper.

A source told the publication: “They looked to be getting on really well and really enjoying themselves on holiday.

“We thought we were seeing things. You don’t expect to see people from the telly on a campsite.”

The pair play Liv and Vinny in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

They also posted pictures from their getaway showing the same bedding in their campervan.

Actress Isobel beamed in one picture at whoever was snapping it for her.

Meanwhile Bradley was snapped closing up their campervan from someone inside it in bed.

They both shared images of the stunning scenery from the south coast and clearly had a great time.

However, it begs the question…

Are Emmerdale stars Isobel Steele and Bradley Johnson dating in real-life?

Fans are certainly convinced the pair are dating – however they have no solid proof.

They have been desperate for the pair to get together in real-life after seeing their chemistry on-screen.

The holiday has seemingly confirmed it for them.

One posted: “Hope this is true. They make a lovely couple.”

However an Emmerdale spokeswoman told The Sun the two are “just good friends”.

What do you think?

