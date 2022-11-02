Emmerdale stars Dominic Brunt and Lucy Pargeter give glimpse into Chas and Paddy ‘break-up scenes’?

Paddy and Chas Dingle in Emmerdale are about to hit the rocks when he discovers her affair with Al Chapman.

Despite it looking like Chas can bury her secret with Al now dead and gone, things always come out in the end in Soapland…

And it looks like that will be sooner, rather than later in this case.

Actors Dominic Brunt and Lucy Pargeter have both shared an image to their social media accounts of filming from intense scenes only a couple of weeks ago.

Fan have immediately started to speculate it looks like they’re filming Paddy and Chas’s big break-up.

But what’s really going on?

Paddy will find out about his wife’s affair sooner rather than later (Credit: ITV)

Do Paddy and Chas break-up in Emmerdale?

Dominic – aka Paddy – was the first to share the snap – of crew members barely visible in waterproofs on a rainy day.

His caption suggested it had been a particularly stressful shoot.

Dom wrote: “Our view for most of the day on the rainy rainy day, two weeks ago, that me and [Lucy Pargeter] learned and delivered 249 sentences in one day…and finished on time.”

Our view for most of the day on the rainy rainy day, 2 weeks ago, that me and @lucyparge learned and delivered 249 sentences in one day..and finished on time. @emmerdale x pic.twitter.com/2T2wSuLhBm — Dominic Brunt (@dominicbrunt) November 1, 2022

Lucy retweeted his message and added: “What a day,” followed by a smiley face emoji.

Followers were quick to comment on the image.

Chas and Paddy in Emmerdale were so good together (Credit: ITV)

Fans crack the tweet

“Hopefully this means Chas is getting flung out of her life she had with Paddy (if she hasn’t already) and sent packing into the cold and wind and rain. And Dingle code is being severely dished out on her,” said one.

They then added: “P.s. Well done Dominic and Lucy learning long dialogue for scenes.”

“Ooh dramatic episode incoming then. Hope it’s one where Chas gets her comeuppance!” wrote another.

Someone else added: “Looking forward to these scenes. Though it could be the break-up scenes. Again though it’s a good thing for Paddy.”

Others fans were full of praise for the actors working under such conditions.

“You can control most of the production, behind-the-scenes, even the actors, but the weather often has other ideas, well done for plodding on,” shared one.

A second added: “Shows what fantastic actors you are! Keep up the good work.”

“Hats off to you both, I have real admiration for you actors. Emmerdale is knocking it out of the park at the moment,” praised a third.

It’s all over for Al and Chas – in quite a brutal way (Credit: ITV)

When will Chas’s affair with Al be exposed?

Viewers have turned on Chas in recent months as she cheated on husband Paddy with arch-enemy Al Chapman. She was even bedding Al while her mum, Faith, lay dying.

Everyone is keen for her to be caught out, but despite several people knowing the truth, Paddy is still non-the-wiser.

The affair is over – brought to an abrupt end by Cain Dingle after he supposedly shot Al.

But viewers are convinced that isn’t all there is to the story and that someone other than Cain pulled the trigger. Could it have been Paddy himself?

After an angry showdown between Al and Cain, following Cain’s discovery of the affair, a shot was fired. Al was the victim, but we didn’t actually see who pulled the trigger.

Kerry Wyatt arrived and found Cain wiping the weapon clean. She immediately called the police. An armed response unit arrived at the farm to arrest Cain, who gave himself up willingly.

But under questioning he has denied he did it.

Will he admit why he was rowing with Al, though? It would give him motive, so perhaps Chas’s secret is safe for now.

However, if Lucy and Dominic’s tease is anything to go by, it won’t be staying that way for long… Christmas reveal, anyone?!

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year? Find out here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!