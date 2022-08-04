Emmerdale star Zoe Henry has shared a summer update on her veg patch, which she shares with husband Jeff Hordley.

The actress, who plays Rhona Goskirk on the soap opera, shares her veg patch with co-star and real-life husband, Jeff Hordley (who plays Cain Dingle).

The pair have delighted fans in the past with updates from their beloved veg patch. However, tales from the allotment have been sparse lately, with Zoë and Jeff keeping busy with their work on the soap.

Thankfully, Zoe has now provided fans with a summer allotment update, posted to her Twitter account.

What is Zoe Henry saying about the veg patch?

Summer joy. Been a bit busy this year with other (good) stuff, so not so sociable on here. But the allotment still goes on. 🌱💚 pic.twitter.com/8Ik0AZNR3D — Zoë Henry (@ZoeHenry03) August 3, 2022

Acknowledging that she hadn’t shared an allotment update for a while, Zoe shared a selection of her summer crop.

Posting the pictures on her Twitter account, Zoë shared a colourful batch of fruit and veg – including potatoes, tomatoes and berries.

How did the couple’s fans react?

Fans were overjoyed to hear Zoe’s update from the veg patch.

Zoe plays vet Rhona Goskirk on the soap opera (Credit: ITV)

One said: “I’ve missed your allotment updates this year, but you have been a busy bee. Just look at those fabulous colours!”

Another fan echoed the sentiment: “Looks amazing… have missed your allotment pics.”

Zoë’s potatoes proved particularly popular. “Those potatoes look delicious, I love potatoes,” said one user.

Another concurred: “Those spuds look bloody fantastic. Can’t beat fresh spuds out of the ground.”

Zoe shares her veg patch with co-star and real-life husband Jeff Hordley (Credit: Splash)

Others shared favourite recipes, with one twitter user suggesting “some sort of veg stew, new potatoes followed by a berry crumble.”

It was clear that fans had missed ZoE and Jeff’s allotment stories, and were glad to hear from the pair.

Let’s hope they don’t leave us waiting so long next time!

