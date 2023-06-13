Emmerdale star Will Ash has revealed that Caleb Miligan will be out for revenge on whoever pushes him off off the ravine this week.

Caleb takes a tumble – or rather a shove – when one disgruntled local follows him into the countryside and takes terrible revenge.

But will he survive and if he does, then will he be back in revenge mode – with Kim no longer his target, but whoever pushed him?

We reckon so!

And so does Will Ash, who plays conniving Caleb in Emmerdale.

Who is to blame when Caleb takes a tumble from a ravine? (Credit: ITV)

Caleb’s evil plan

Caleb arrived in Emmerdale in style.

He swooped in, helped Kyle and Cain get out of jail, won over the Dingles and then revealed – to the viewers at least – that he wasn’t just a Dingle.

It turned out, he was also a Tate – Frank Tate‘s son. Oh and Nicky the nanny was Caleb’s son, and just as Caleb was playing Kim Tate, Nicky was stringing Gabby along.

What a drama! But that was just the start.

Nicky and Caleb are father and son (Credit: ITV)

Truth revealed!

Now the truth is out. Kim double-crossed Caleb, everyone knows what he’s been up to, Gabby’s heartbroken, Cain’s fuming, Will’s annoyed… basically Caleb’s in everyone’s bad books.

We caught up with Will Ash to find out what happens when the Emmerdale villagers catch up with Caleb!

So why did Caleb go so far in his revenge plan?

“He became so obsessed with Home Farm and claiming his inheritance, that he lost sight of everything else,” Will explains. “But then he starts to see how badly he treated Nicky and how awful it was.”

While Caleb is busy feeling guilty about his son, he’s also upset about what he did to Cain and Moira.

“He feels terrible that he tried to use Cain and Moira’s farm as collateral,” says Will. “He had all the best intentions of reimbursing them and looking after them, but he regrets ruining that relationship.”

Caleb’s shocked when someone rushes at him and pushes him over the ravine (Credit: ITV)

With Caleb having annoyed almost everyone in the village, where do his loyalties lie? With the Dingles or the Tates?

“His loyalty’s more with the Dingles,” Will tells us. “They’ve been so nice to him. So welcoming. They’ve shown him nothing but love really. And kindness.”

But when it comes to Will himself, he’s proud to have a foot in each of the Dingle and Tate camps.

“It’s nice being involved with those two families – they’re huge parts of Emmerdale. It’s great working with Claire [King] and amazing working with all the Dingles.”

Caleb’s got a lot to say to his family as he delivers some vicious home truths (Credit: ITV)

Facing the family

After Caleb has made an enemy of them all there’s a moment in the Woolpack where he faces up to everyone and tells them exactly what he thinks of them.

“It’s one of those scenes where he does give it to everybody both barrels,” Will teases. “Some of it’s justified and some of it isn’t! But he’s painted himself into a corner. He’s like a wounded animal. His best defence is to attack and he definitely goes on the attack.”

Life or death?

Will Caleb survive? (Credit: ITV)

With everyone furious at Caleb, the newest member of the Dingle and Tate clans heads off to the woods to calm down.

But he’s not alone – someone has followed him and when they get the chance, they push Caleb off the ravine leaving him lying lifeless beneath them.

Will says the scene was “fantastic fun” to film even though he’s not a fan of heights.

“It was all planned out brilliantly,” he reveal. “It was thrilling. I’m not great with heights but I felt very safe. It was good.”

Caleb’s life is in danger (Credit: ITV)

With Caleb’s life hanging in the balance, we don’t know if he’ll survive the plunge.

But if he does, Will assures us, he’ll be out for revenge!

“His whole life, he’s held this grudge,” Will says. “His mum abandoned him, his family abandoned him, his dad didn’t want anything to do with him. He’s one of those people who’ll hold a grudge for a long time. Once he finds out who pushed him, the gun is loaded.”

Sounds like there’s more to come in this Dingle drama! And we can’t wait to see it.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

