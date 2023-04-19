Emmerdale star, Martelle Edinborough, has had to undergo major surgery for a brain aneurysm. She revealed she was previously told that it was ‘tiny and stable.’

The actress who plays Suzy Merton in the ITV soap, took to Twitter today (Wednesday April 19, 2023) to share the news with her followers.

Fortunately, Martelle has reassured fans that she is now in recovery from the operation and is ‘truly grateful’ to everyone who has supported her.

Martelle has had major brain surgery (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martelle Edinborough undergoes major brain surgery

Emmerdale’s Martelle Edinborough has revealed that she has undergone major brain surgery after an medical error saw her brain aneurysm need operating on.

Martelle started off by stating: “A few weeks ago I was told an existing brain aneurysm thought to always be tiny and stable had in fact always been of a size that needed treatment.

“Not sure where the error occurred for it to take so long to highlight this but despite the initial shock, I could only receive it as a blessing and refused to allow it to manifest into fear, stress and anxiety.”

She then added: “Yesterday, I had surgery where doctors were able to amazingly and successfully treat the aneurysm, placing a flow diverter in the artery to cut the off the blood supply to it, soon enabling it disappear for good!”

Sharing a photo of herself smiling and making the peace sign in a hospital gown whilst being hooked up to drips. Martelle tweeted: “This is me post surgery Peace signs at the readyyy! I can’t tell you how happy and blessed I felt/feel rn! Massive, MASSIVE thank you to all the incredible NHS doctors, nurses and support staff, you are Amazing! I am TRULY grateful to you all.”

Fans have commented messages of support to the star (Credit: ITV)

Fans have rushed to send Martelle their love

On Twitter, fans have rushed to send Martelle their love and support after hearing the news that the Suzy actress has undergone surgery.

One fan tweeted: “I’m delighted to hear everything went so well. Wishing you good health and lots of love.”

Another commented: “Look at you with your strong positive self. Warrior. Enjoy that rest, won’t be long before you’re hard back at it. Sending well wishes and positives vibes. Stay blessed.”

Another follower who has previously worked with Martelle wrote: “You are a superwoman. I am so happy you got treatment and your mindset is to be admired. Be more Martelle. Good luck in recovery. So happy to have worked with you. Get well soon.”

A fourth and final follower added: “Glad it all went well. Positively loving your outlook. Hugs and kisses to speedy recovery.”

