Emmerdale star Tony Audenshaw demands co-star’s return to the soap

Actor Tony Audenshaw, who plays Bob Hope on Emmerdale, has spoken out to demand a past co-star’s return to our screens. Discussing Bob’s future on the soap, Tony suggested that he would like to see more of the character’s children, who left the show years ago.

Bob is the father of seven children in total – including Dawn and Carly, and the twins Cathy and Heath.

Speaking to Inside Soap, Tony revealed that he would like to see a return to the soap for Bob’s estranged family members – namely his two sons and daughter, Jamie, Josh and Roxy.

Tony Audenshaw pushes for return to Emmerdale for Alex Carter

Talking about which family members he’d love to see back on the soap, Tony highlighted Alex Carter, who played his screen son between 2006 and 2010. “I’d love Alex Carter, who played Bob’s son Jamie, to come back. We are still mates,” Tony said.

He went on to discuss the complications behind bringing back Bob’s other children. “They’d have to recast Bob’s other son, Josh, as the lad who played him was Marc Silcock, who later played Aaron’s boyfriend Jackson!” he said.

“Josh could be anywhere doing anything — the same with Bob’s daughter Roxy, who I think is in America,” he continued.

Jamie left the village in 2010, after actor Alex Carter decided to pursue new projects outside of the soap. Meanwhile, his estranged children Josh and Roxy live in Australia and America, respectively.

Tony teases never-done-before story for Bob

Later in Inside Soap’s interview, Tony went on to talk about which Emmerdale cast members he would like to share more scenes with. “I’ve always wanted to have more scenes with Amy [Walsh, who plays Tracy],” he said. “And from what I understand I’ll be getting that chance.”

He teased that Bob’s story will take him to an area that hasn’t been done in a soap before. “There’s a dramatic story on the cards involving Bob’s close circle that I certainly didn’t see coming, and I don’t think it’s one that’s been done in a soap before…”

But what does the future hold for Bob Hope?

