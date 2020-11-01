Emmerdale star Samantha Giles has admitted she would have liked her character Bernice Blackstock to have been killed off.

The actress quit the soap last year, with bosses leaving the door open for her to return one day.

However, it appears that’s not in the actress’s plan any time soon.

Samantha Giles played Bernice in Emmerdale up until last year (Credit: ITV)

What did Samantha Giles say about Emmerdale?

But now, speaking on Graham Norton’s BBC Radio 2 show, Samantha said she wanted Bernice killed off so she wouldn’t have to think about returning.

“It’s funny isn’t it, you can’t please everybody,” she said.

But obviously, you know, when you leave something you just want to leave. You don’t think about whether you’d go back or anything.

“I mean, I did get quite a few messages from people saying: ‘Oh my goodness, was that it? You’ve just gone?’

Read more: Emmerdale: Danny Miller reveals how anxiety battles stopped him filming

“I guess they [the writers] have done it basically so that she could come back at any time.

“But obviously, you know, when you leave something you just want to leave.

“You don’t think about whether you’d go back or anything.

Samantha wanted Bernice ‘killed off’

“It’s a tough one. I mean, I think when you decide to leave something you have to kind of say: ‘I don’t care if you kill me’.”

She added: “I wouldn’t have minded if they’d killed the character because if you want to leave, you want to leave, and you have to let people have that freedom to do whatever they want with the story.

“I guess luckily they didn’t kill the character, which is great, but I don’t know what she’s doing. She’s in Australia I think.”

Samantha worries she may never act again

The actress, who played Bernice Blackstock on and off on Emmerdale from 1998 until last year, admitted she has been wondering if she will act again.

And insisted this is a “common thought” among out-of-work actors.

Samantha Giles recently admitted to worrying that she will never work again (Credit: Splash News)

She wrote on Twitter: “Don’t usually post gloomy tweets but today feels like a mammoth task ahead. Will I ever work again? (Common thought in out-of-work actors I’m afraid).”

Several of her followers tried to cheer Sam up including her former Dales co-star Natalie Anderson (Alicia Metcalfe), who described her pal as “amazing”.

Read more: Emmerdale fans convinced Moira is Mackenzie’s mum and a sick twist is coming

She wrote: “Sending big hugs Sam! Just remember you’ve written a bestseller in the year of the pandemic!! You’re amazing!!”

Perked up, Samantha tweeted: “Right! I’ve had a moan and a boo and now I’m moving on – there’s so many folk in worse situations.

“Thanks for all your lovely messages. I’m going to find some positives today.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!