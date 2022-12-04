Emmerdale star Samantha Giles reveals secret battle with painful condition

Emmerdale star Samantha Giles has revealed she suffered with a secret painful condition for two years.

The Bernice Blackstock actress was forced to suffer in silence after doctors misdiagnosed her.

Emmerdale star Samantha Giles has opened up about her secret health battle (Credit: Splash)

She has told how, in her early 40s, she had a debilitating chronic infection that lasted for two painful years.

The urinary tract infection left her in serious pain.

She told the Mirror: “I had an embedded infection and it was scary.

“You are frightened of going to the shops or going out because you are constantly thinking about when you are going to need to use the toilet. It’s depressing.”

The infections can occur when women reaching the menopause begin to get lowered oestrogen levels.

According to the publication it means their bodies have less immunity to fight off infections.

But she is clear on why her painful experience lasted so long – she was misdiagnosed.

Emmerdale star Samantha Giles opens up about secret health battle

She is now campaigning for mass testing across GP surgeries and wants on-the-spot testing introduced so no other woman goes through what she did.

But it has left her in fear of getting another one.

She admits: “Now that I am perimenopausal, I’ve got to hope for the best that I don’t get another one.

“Eventually, my body fought my infection off, but I would urge any woman who is in pain and thinks they might have an infection to make a loud noise.”

Meanwhile on-screen Samantha’s character

Bernice has been feeling strange of late.

She’s been flustered and irrational. She also can’t control her emotions, having quit her job over something minor.

Samantha Giles has played Bernice in Emmerdale since 1998 (Credit: ITV)

Bernice is tearful and feeling lonely.

Her daughter Gabby accidentally suggested it could be dementia, causing Bernice even further heartache after ex-husband Ashley had early onset Alzhemier’s.

But a visit to Dr Liam soon revealed the real diagnosis: Bernice is likely to be going through the menopause.

Completely in denial, Bernice stormed out and refused to accept it.

Next week, Bernice is still struggling.

She ends up making an offer in a moment of madness, will she live to regret it?

